Police Enforce Ban on Durbar Amid Security Concerns

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

The Kano State Police Command has prohibited the upcoming Durbar festivities planned by the Kano Emirate Council citing the need to maintain peace and order across the state.

The state Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Bakori, told journalists in a press conference yesterday, the decision was made in collaboration with relevant security stakeholders to prevent any potential disruptions during the five days Eid-el-Kabir celebrations.

The Commissioner of Police advised worshippers to conduct their Eid prayers at designated praying grounds, adhering to traditional practices.



“In pursuit of safe and secure celebration, and to sustain the relative peace and public order in the state, the Command in liaison with other security agencies, having obtained and assessed the security situations in the state, especially the rising tension and uncertainties around the Durbar activities, particularly, the tendency to plunge the state into anarchy, made necessary consultations with the Kano State Government, the parties, and other critical stakeholders.

“As part of collective commitment to sustaining peace and security, a ban has been placed on all Durbar activities throughout the state during the 2025 Eid-El-Fitr Sallah celebrations.



“This decision was made after consultations with relevant security stakeholders following credible intelligence reports indicating orchestrated plans by recruited miscreants and their sponsors to use Durbar as proxy to undermine security and public order”.

“On this note, Worshippers are advised to conduct their normal Eid prayers at designated Eid praying grounds, as traditionally done in the past, as adequate security deployments have been concluded to guarantee the peace and public safety,” he stated.

The CP further cautioned worshippers going to the Eid grounds across the state to adhere to some established security tips.

“Worshippers going to Eid praying grounds are advised to adhere to the following security tips:

Bakori further warned, “No carrying of unnecessary objects that may trigger suspicion or apprehension. No horse riding (Kilisa), car-racing, reckless and dangerous driving across the state.



“Parents and guardians should caution their children against being used by subversive elements as the Police and other security agencies are determined to enforce the law.

“Members of the public are warned to desist from any act or conduct that may likely cause breach of the peace or breakdown of law and order,” he added..

“We must prioritise peace above everything else, putting aside our differences and coming together as law abiding citizen for the progress of the State and the nation at large,” he further stated.