PINL Meets Host Communities, Stakeholders Over Oil Pipeline Security

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited (PINL), the firm responsible for securing the Trans Niger Pipeline (TNP) has scheduled engagement with all communities and relevant stakeholders on the TNP corridor.

This was coming less than two weeks after attacks on oil pipelines in Ogoni and other parts of the state.

The firm had earlier sensitised the over 215 pipeline host communities within its coverage in Rivers, Abia, Bayelsa and Imo, where they were advised to create a sense of ownership in protecting the critical national asset.

Community Relations Consultant of PINL, Dr. Akpos Meze who announced the stakeholders engagement in a chat with journalists in Port Harcourt, yesterday, said traditional rulers, youths and women leaders from the communities across the four states are expected to be part of the meeting.

Dr. Meze also noted that top political actors from the states especially Rivers State where the political crisis rocking the state has been blamed to be fuelling the cases of pipeline vandalism are expected to be in attendance.

While emphasising that PINL was not partisan in the matter, he insisted that the essence of this edition of the meeting with the various interest groups was to drive a peace process and ultimately secure the pipeline to ensure greater output to boost the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

He expressed optimism that the meeting fixed for Monday, March 31 and Tuesday, April 1, respectively in Port Harcourt and Yenagoa would help end further infractions on the TNP.

Meze said, “There is that impression that the recent blast on the Trans Niger Pipeline under our management could have been avoided, so what we intend doing as this stakeholders meeting of all the community leaders, government representatives and all actors is take steps to forestall further infractions.

“The meeting is to ensure that everybody is on the same page and carry the same vision for more oil output and increase the Gross Domestic Product of the country.”

He used the opportunity to clear the air on the recent blast on the TNP pipeline in Bodo, Gokana LGA of the State, describing it as a clear case of sabotage.

He explained that for a long time before the recent incident, the company has maintained zero infractions on the pipeline and wants to immediately return to the status.

Meze however, confirmed that the pipeline has since returned to full operation, saying; “The Trans Niger Pipeline has been fixed and it’s currently working at 100 per cent output.”

The PINL consultant revealed that the company had since inception been involved in Corporate Social Responsibility in the host communities including providing relief materials for flood victims in Bayelsa State after the 2022 floods, distribution of palliatives last year December to all host communities amongst others.