Over 170 Golfers Tee-off at Aba Golf Club

Captain/Lady Captain’s Inaugural Tourney Today

The City of Aba in Abia State will be agog as Aba Sports Club 1926 Golf Section Captain/Lady Captain’s Inaugural Golf Tournament tees-off today.

Chief Greg Esotu, Chairman, Local Organising Committee (LOC) noted that the tournament will feature over 170 amateur and invited professional golfers across Nigeria including West African amateur champions like Bill Amechi and Ifeoma Onwuchekwa.

Furthermore, he revealed that Captains and Lady Captains from golf clubs in the South-South and South-East States are also participating in today’s event.

He stated that funds raised through this tournament will be used primarily to meet the Exco budget for the year, which exceeds N170 million, towards equipment purchase/upgrade and course maintenance.

“The golf section Captain, Mr. Collins Ekwueme and Lady Captain, Chief Mrs. Comfort Jerry Kalu assumed office in May 2024, and to pilot the affairs till 2026.

“They have made tremendous development and innovation in the golf section. Within a few months in office, its course fairways and greens have been greatly improved with full GPS coordinates activated.

“The official tee-off for the tournament is 6:30am till 10am while closing ceremony and presentation of prizes holds from 5pm. The first 20 female golfers who registered for the event were given free accommodation,” he said.