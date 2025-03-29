Oladele Extolls Tinubu at 73, Says He’s Divinely Positioned as President

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has been described as a leader divinely positioned by the Almighty to return the nation back to the path of progress and development.

The Federal Commissioner and member of the Federal Character Commission (FCC), Hon. Kayode Oladele, stated this in a congratulatory message to mark the President’s 73rd birthday celebration on Saturday.

Hon. Oladele noted that the President’s antecedents in both private and public engagements are testimony to his character, competence, commitment to the ideals of democracy and good governance to lead the nation back to economic prosperity.

“Mr. President, sir, your enthronement to the exalted office of the Nigerian president about two years ago, in my humble estimation, is divinely structured by God, who in His infinite wisdom has prepared you adequately well for the great task of restoring our dear nation to the path of glory and development.

“Your past antecedents in both private and public engagements are eloquent testimony to your character, competence and commitment to the ideals of democracy, good governance and proactive leadership required at this time to return Nigeria to the path of progress”, he said.

According to Oladele, Nigerians have come to believe and trust in the President’s ability and competence to offer the required courageous leadership that is needed to make tough but necessary decisions that would transform Nigeria and lay the foundation for her future economic growth and prosperity.

He expressed delight that some of the inevitable tough decisions taken by the president has started yielding positive results, impacting on the lives and livelihoods of Nigerians and laying solid foundation for nation’s economic prosperity.

He prayed Almighty Allah to grant him sound health, wisdom and renewed courage to navigate and take the country to her greatness and abundance.