Ogaga Emerges Winner of 6th Orodje of Okpe Golf Tourney

The ovation was loud as Gagophine Ogaga (hcp 2) played 65 net to emerge overall winner at the 6th Orodje of Okpe Golf Tournament held at Sapele Athletic Club Golf Section, Delta State, while John Okojie (hcp 2) won the best gross award with 73 gross.

The closing ceremony of the two-day monarch tournament, sponsored by Seplat Energy, witnessed the Orodje of Okpe, HRM Orhue 1, Major Gen. Felix Mujakperuo (rtd.), represented by his Prime Minister, Chief Michael Affe. Others were Okpe Kingdom Chiefs; Kingsley Udebor, Base Manager of Seplat Energy; representative of NNPC E and D Limited and many others.

In his address, Captain of the section, Alexander Verhees appreciated the monarch for giving a level playing ground. He also thanked the sponsors, the Organising Committee headed by Dr. Edward Carpe and all participants for making the event a big success.

Similarly, the Monarch thanked the SAC golf section management committee for their consistency in putting Sapele Town on the global map through the tournament every year.

In the men’s category, Akpos Asagba (hcp 16) played 82 net to win the category, just as Obioma Ochulor (hcp 24) settled for second spot with 93 net ahead of Eguonor Ekpruke (hcp 26) who recorded 100 for the third place.

The ladies category was a straight victory for Lady Captain, Lucky Akpieyi (hcp 16) having putted a net score of 74, while Blessing Okafor (hcp 36) and Isioma Esumeh (hcp 31) placed second and third, respectively.

Kofi Adjekuko (hcp 12) confirmed his rating by winning the veteran men’s cadre with 80 net. Placing second and third were Eric Esiri (hcp 20) and Rueben Mgbodi.(hcp 28). The super veteran men’s and ladies event was a family affair as Chief Faith Gbagi beat Pa Amos Edoriagba to the men’s award while his wife, Mrs. Oke Gbagi won the ladies category.

The guests mens and ladies category was won by P. Omoruaye with 62 net and D. Okoh who had 62 net while Roland Ukpodor recorded 64 net and O. Orogun with 73 net clinched the guests veteran men’s and ladies category, respectively.

John Okojie and S. Monica won the longest drive men and ladies, respectively, while Emmanuel Erukunuakpo claimed nearest the pin men’s trophy.

The highlights of the ceremony were presentation of trophies and other incentives to winners across all categories while entertainment of guests followed.