NCAA Committed to Implementing State Safety Programme, Capt. Najomo Assures 

The Director General, Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Capt. Chris Najomo, has assured that the NCAA is committed to fully implementing the State Safety Programme (SSP) for Nigeria when finalised.

Najomo made the commitment yesterday in Abuja during the closing ceremony of the ICAO-West and Central Africa (WACAF) Regional Office of the African and Indian Ocean (AFI) Region Plan-state Safety Programme (SSP) for Assistance Mission to Nigeria.

The SSP is an integrated set of regulations and activities aimed at improving safety in civil aviation. It is required by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) and is unique to each member state. The SSP ensures the effectiveness of safety performance elements and addresses identified aviation safety risks.

He said the assistance mission has helped Nigeria to implement the noticed gaps in the draft SSP document.

“Nigeria has initiated its SSP processes and made tremendous progress towards full implementation. Nigeria has published the safety management regulations in Part 20 of the Nig. CARs., developed the draft document for the SSP manual, the draft of its National Aviation Safety Plan (NASP), and several guidance for both the industry and the NCAA inspectors on the assessment and continuing surveillance of service providers’ SMS,” he said.

Najomo acknowledged that the Regional Officer Safety Implementation West and Central African (WACAF) Office, Ms. Sonia Freitas had reviewed the Gap Analysis and SSP Implementation Plan that was presented by Nigeria with regards to its compliance with the state safety requirements as detailed in Annex 19 and had provided further guidance to both the NCAA and NSIB on the activities it has to establish and implement to ensure full implementation of the SSP.

He also indicated the Executive Director, BAGASOO, Ms. Jailza Sylvia had also provided assistance on the procedures to be included in certain documentations that are required to ensure SSP implementation.

Commenting during the event, the Director-General/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB), Capt. Alex Badeh Jr., said the assistance mission underscores the regional commitment and increased resolve to enhancing aviation safety across the African continent.

“This partnership is a testament to the power of collective efforts in addressing the complex challenges of our industry. The NSIB in close collaboration with the NCAA will diligently address the findings and recommendations arising from this mission,” he assured.