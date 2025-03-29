Medical Consultants Threaten to Withdraw Services as Hostility Persists in DUFUTH Host Community

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia





Medical consultants at the David Umuahia Federal Teaching Hospital(DUFUTH), Uburu, have urged the federal government to intervene and defuse the hostile environment created by the host community.



The DUFUTH chapter of the Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria(MDCAN) made the call in a save-our-soul (S.O.S) letter it sent to the Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Muhammad Ali Pate, which was sighted by THISDAY.



The letter dated March 26, 2025 was signed by the trio of Dr. Robinson Uchenna Ugwuanyi, MDCAN DUFUTH Chairman, Dr. Michael Kanayochukwu Mbah, Secretary, and Dr. Paschal Okoye. The MDCAN leadership stated that “the disturbing threats against the hospital are matters that require urgent attention”.



The consultants stressed the need for urgent action, saying that “continued hostility towards the hospital administration creates unsafe working environment.”



“If such threats persist, MDCAN may be compelled to reconsider its ability to continue providing essential medical and dental services, research, and training under such conditions,” the consultants said.



The environment at the federal tertiary health institution was fouled on Monday March 24, 2025 when protesters from the host community barricaded DUFUTH demanding the resignation of the Chief Medical Director/CEO, Professor Uzoma Maryrose Agwu.



With the prevailing unconducive environment the management of DUFUTH was forced to relocate to Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital, in order to conduct the scheduled job recruitment exercise.



The traditional ruler of Umunaga Uburu, Eze Laz Umuahi, had allegedly threatened bloodshed should the recruitment exercise go ahead in Uburu, as the host community had earlier demanded for its cancellation.



But DUFUTH MDCAN members threw their weight behind the embattled CMD, insisting that the host community has no reason whatsoever to be antagonising the leadership of DUFUTH and disrupting activities of the health institution.



“We reaffirm our confidence in Professor Uzoma Maryrose Agwu, whose leadership has been instrumental to advancing the hospital mandate,” MDCAN said.



The association noted that even if the host community has any grievances, “we strongly believe that they should be addressed through dialogue, engagement, and due process rather than through protests and threats that could jeopardise the peace and stability of the hospital and the well-being of its patients and staff.”



The consultants at DUFUTH made a passionate appeal to the Health Minister “to intervene in ensuring peaceful resolution of this matter and to reaffirm confidence in the hospital’s leadership.”



They further urged the Health Minister to provide “the necessary support to Prof Uzoma Maryrose Agwu, allowing her to continue her good works in strengthening healthcare delivery at DUFUTH.”



MDCAN DUFUTH lamented that the hostility of the host community was undermining the growth of the health institution, which “was established as a centre of excellence in healthcare service delivery, research, and training.”



“The hospital’s growth and success depend on the collaborative efforts of all stakeholders, including the leadership, healthcare professionals and the host community,” the medical and dental consultants said.



Meanwhile, a rights group, Ebonyi Initiative for Good Governance, Integrity and Transparency, has vehemently condemned the alleged threat of bloodshed issued by Eze Umahi against the management and staff of DUFUTH.



In a statement signed by its spokesman, Comrade Ifeanyichukwu Nworie, the group said that the threat which was issued by the traditional ruler during a peaceful, solidarity march by the staff of DUFUTH, was “unfortunate, regrettable and embarrassing to the State(Ebonyi)”.



The rights group noted that such threats coming from a first class traditional ruler could put the lives and property of DUFUTH staff at risk as it could be a war cry for youths of the host community to go on rampage. It, therefore, called for the royal threats to be investigated by the relevant authorities.



“We as a human rights and advocacy group wish to express our deep reservation, sadness and total displeasure on the alleged threat by Eze Laz Umahi on the innocent staff of the teaching hospital.



“It is an act unbefitting of a first class traditional ruler and an elder brother to the serving Minister for Works,” the group said.