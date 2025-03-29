Matilda Lambert: Storytelling Should 

Reflect Our Realities, Inspire Change

Award-winning actor, filmmaker, and founder of Tilda Goes Green Foundation, Matilda Gogo Lambert is dedicated to advancing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Lambert has charted environmental issues and restoration efforts through her projects, aligning with the mission of the Tilda Goes Green Foundation. She speaks to Ferdinand Ekechukwu about her works, humanitarian and advocacy projects, and more. Excerpts

What was the last movie you featured in?

Bloodline… A movie produced by Bobby Ogoloma where I played Ann. Portraying Ann in Bloodline was a deeply emotional and draining experience, as she was forced to navigate a world with no freedom, choice, or escape. The role required tapping into intense emotions, making it one of the most challenging characters I’ve played.

Can you share with us any work, project you are working on at the moment?

I’m working on something different and exciting, but I can’t reveal too much just yet. It’s a project that blends strong storytelling with a meaningful message—something that will leave a lasting impact. I’m also launching #TILDA7forGreen, a 7-day global sustainability challenge dedicated to advancing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The campaign, running from April 1–7, 2025, will inspire individuals, communities, and organisations worldwide to take simple but impactful daily actions—such as planting trees, reducing plastic waste, conserving water, and advocating for climate policies, with participants using #7forGreen and #TildaGoesGreen on social media to raise awareness and encourage global participation.

Take us through your journey into movie production, acting and why?

I started Matilda Lambert Productions in 2016, three years after entering the film industry. My first movie, Deepest Cut, tells a compelling story of love, betrayal, leadership, and the struggles of people at the IDP camps in Abuja amid the Boko Haram crisis. The film, which is still available on Amazon Prime, was my first step toward not producing but also shaping the kind of stories I wanted to tell. I ventured into production to do something different—bringing stories to life that resonate deeply with real-life experiences and societal issues. I believe that storytelling should reflect our realities, spark conversations, and inspire change. Moreover, as one grows in the film industry, it’s important to evolve. For me, producing was a natural progression—a way to have more creative control over the narratives I want to share with the world and to continuously upgrade myself in this ever-evolving industry.

As a producer, how often do you use the medium of film to propagate your charity/humanitarian works?

Film is a powerful tool for storytelling and advocacy, and I have already taken steps in that direction. I created a short film titled Black Creeks as an entry for the Ecosystem Restoration 2023 at Bele-Kiri fishing settlement in Rivers State for UNEP. This project highlights environmental issues and restoration efforts, aligning with the mission of the Tilda Goes Green Foundation. I plan to integrate more film projects into the foundation’s initiatives to raise awareness and inspire action on environmental protection.

A good number of producers have their works on streaming platforms. Is there any plan on your part to also showcase yours?

Of course! Every producer aims to grow and succeed in their field, and I’m grateful to say that I have had movies on all the platforms mentioned, with even more to come. My award-winning blockbuster movie, Unroyal, a production under Matilda Lambert Productions, was on Netflix Global for almost two years. It tells the compelling story of Princess Boma and features an incredible cast, including legendary Pete Edochie, Shaffy Bello, Okon Lagos, Blossom Chukwujekwu, Matilda G., and many more. Additionally, my debut movie, Deepest Cut, is still streaming on Amazon Prime, and more of my movies are being submitted to the platform. Beyond that, I also run a YouTube channel, “MLPRODUCTIONS TV,” where audiences can watch some of my amazing works, such as Star Girl, The Christmas Chef, Domestic Lunatic, Vendetta, Instaguru, Black Creeks and more.

Can you talk to us about your upcoming advocacy projects?

We have done a lot, some of which includes: Pad The Girl Child Campaign of Tilda Goes Green, an initiative borne out of the need to empower young girls and women who cannot afford menstrual hygiene products, and also to educate those going through any form of stigmatisation, abuse and health challenges as a result of their natural monthly cycle.

Pad The Girl Child Campaign is done yearly to sensitise young girls and women of menstrual age, how to take proper care of themselves, grant them access to free Sanitary Pads and other hygiene kits. International Women’s Day Program serves as a significant reminder that the celebration of women extends beyond a single day, but it presents a unique opportunity to actively support women and the girl child.

Can you share some other projects you embarked on previously?

Tilda Goes Green Foundation (TGG), takes community development and positive social impacts very seriously, and extends helping hands to all and sundry not limiting our reach to a particular gender or place. Let The Environment Breathe program that comes up every last Saturday dedicated to the cleaning of blocked drainages and communities. Eco-Education Scholarship and Tree-Planting Program that is carried out yearly to support and encourage young people to study hard and focus on their education and learn to plant and care for the environment, by planting Trees.

Tell us a bit more about your Foundation TGG and why you chose to focus on environment?

Tilda Goes Green Foundation is a purpose-driven non-profit organisation dedicated to promoting environmental sustainability through education, advocacy, and impactful community-driven initiatives. Established with the belief that every individual and community has the power to make a difference, the foundation is focused on addressing the most urgent environmental challenges of our time. The core mission of Tilda Goes Green Foundation is to inspire, engage, and empower people to adopt sustainable practices and safeguard the planet for future generations.