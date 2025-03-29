Lanre Alfred: 2025 South West Games Delivered Big for Youths, Sports

Mr. Lanre Alfred, a media consultant and journalist, has expanded his dominion into the electrifying arena of sports. A virtuoso enterprise stylist and sports enthusiast, Alfred now turns his gaze to the boundless fields of youth empowerment through competitive games. With the South West Games 2025 featuring sub-tournament, the Bola Ahmed Tinubu South West Alliance Games Alfred steps boldly into the arena of exalting societal leadership, led by ambition and a yearning to give back to society, writes Sunday Ehigiator

For Akogun Lanre Alfred, the South West Games 2025 is a movement driven by the revolutionary power of sports. At its core lies the Bola Ahmed Tinubu South West Alliance Games (BATSWAG), a sub-tournament designed to mirror the legacy of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Football is not just a game—it’s a universal language that unites people, transcending age, ethnicity, and class barriers,” Alfred asserts. He sees the Games as an avenue to address the daunting challenges facing young people in the South West, from limited exposure to socio-economic struggles. With BATSWAG, he hopes to celebrate Tinubu’s visionary leadership while providing a platform for young talents to “dream, achieve, and inspire others.”

Alfred considers his recent appointment as the President, Organising Committee, of the recently concluded maiden edition of the South West Games a great honor and is poised to rise to the full measure of his responsibilities.

“This role is an opportunity to create lasting change through sports. I am determined to ensure that every young talent in the South West is given a fair shot at greatness,” he says.

Beating the Odds

As the President of the Organising Committee, Alfred had the rare privilege of “overseeing the rigorous planning, expenses, and challenges that came with delivering a tournament of such magnitude.” Having firsthand knowledge of the intricacies involved, he says, “I can confidently say that the highpoint of the Games was the overwhelming support and goodwill we received from visionary leaders who understand the crucial role sports play in youth development and regional integration.

“First and foremost, I must express my deepest gratitude to Lagos State’s indefatigable Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, whose contributions to the success of this event are truly unquantifiable.” Governor Sanwo-Olu, he says, provided the much-needed facilities, technical and logistical support that enabled the seamless hosting of the Games. But beyond these, what struck him most was the governor’s commitment to the overarching infrastructure that his predecessors had furnished to promote sports development in the state and region.

Sanwo-Olu went the extra mile, making himself available to the Organising Committee despite his incredibly busy schedule.

His endorsement of the tournament was not merely symbolic; it was a demonstration of his belief in initiatives that uplift and empower the youth, according to Alfred.

“This is the mark of a truly dedicated public servant—one who prioritises the well-being and future of the younger generation over bureaucratic constraints. He left no stone unturned to ensure the Games were a resounding success, and for that, we are immensely grateful,” he notes.

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State was equally exceptional in his support. “Despite having his hands full with preparations for the upcoming National Sports Festival later this year, he still found time to endorses the South West Games 2025. His commitment to youth empowerment through sports was evident in the way he embraced the initiative, endorsing it and making himself available to ensure its success. It is rare to see a leader who understands the importance of sports beyond just entertainment but as a tool for youth engagement, social integration, and economic development.” Governor Abiodun’s contribution to the Games further solidifies his reputation as a governor who truly cares about the future of Ogun’s young people and, by extension, the entire region.

Alfred also commends Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State. “He was also a pillar of support. His administration provided essential resources and facilities that contributed immensely to the smooth execution of the tournament,” he said. Governor Makinde’s dedication to youth empowerment through sports is commendable, as he has consistently demonstrated a keen understanding of how sports can be a vehicle for change, development, and social cohesion. His support, says Alfred, was also instrumental in ensuring the success of the Games.

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State also played a significant role in the success of the South West Games 2025. According to Alfred, “His government’s contributions in terms of moral support, reinforced the shared vision of South West leaders in promoting youth development through sports. Governor Adeleke’s enthusiasm and open endorsement of the initiative showcased his commitment to fostering a culture of excellence and opportunity for young athletes. His dedication to the cause is truly appreciated, and we are grateful for his support.”

“Then I would never forget our father, Aremo Olusegun Osoba, the former governor of Ogun State. He supported us by endorsing the event and helping with access to previously unaccessible corridors of power. His support underscored his belief in the unifying power of sports and our shared vision that sports has the power to harness youth potential for societal progress. His enthusiasm and unfaltering commitment to the success of the Games are quite appreciable.”

Equally noteworthy, states Alfred, is the immense support received from Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, the Chief of Staff to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Hon. Gbajabiamila threw open his doors to the Organising Committee and also wholeheartedly embraced the South West Games and everything it represents. “He saw in this initiative a golden opportunity to provide our youth with exposure to trainers, sponsors, and agents who could catapult them onto national and international sporting platforms.

Most Defining Moment of the Tournament

Speaking further on the event, Alfred reveals, “On a personal note, one of the most defining and emotional moments for me was witnessing the passion and feverish participation of the over 1,200 teenagers who competed in the Games. Their zeal was both inspiring and moving—I almost cried as I watched them pour their hearts into the competition. For many of them, this was more than just a tournament; it was a lifeline, a shot at developing their sports talents, and an opportunity to actualise their dreams of making something meaningful out of their lives. Seeing them shriek with joy at victory and break down in heartbreak at loss, I couldn’t help but reflect on how vital this initiative is for their future.

“Here were our youths—the leaders of tomorrow—engaged in something productive, positive, and inspiring. The South West Games must continue as an annual event, and I urge all state governments and sports administrators in the region to recognise its immense value.”

A Partnership Between Public and Private Sectors

The South West Games is not a solitary endeavor. From the outset, Alfred found strong allies in the National Sports Commission and the Lagos State Sports Commission. The Director General of the Lagos State Sports Commission (LSSC) , Hon. Lekan Fatodu was a strong pillar of support, “without whose invaluable support the tournament would have failed to attain the glamour, efficiency, and smooth delivery that defined it,” discloses Alfred. “His role in ensuring access to state-of-the-art sports infrastructure and his commitment to the continuity of the Games must be commended.” Similarly, Alfred acknowledges the contributions of the Director General of the National Sports Commission, Bukola Olopade, “whose support for this initiative from its inception to its efficient execution was remarkable. His guidance and involvement provided the necessary leverage to ensure that the Games met global standards and delivered on its core objective of youth empowerment.”

More appreciable, notes Alfred, is the support offered by prominent magnates, corporate players and the political class. “So far, the tournament enjoyed massive support and endorsement from the who is who in Nigeria including First Bank of Nigeria, the United Bank of Africa, UTM FLNG, AITEO, Oodua Investment Group, Old English Group, Aremo Olusegun Osoba, Otunba Bimbo Ashiru, Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Olawale Olaleye, Olumide Olufade, Chief Amaju Pinnick, and Chief Segun Odegbami, to mention a few.

According to him, the support enjoyed by these individuals have been massive and very instrumental to the realization of the tournament objectives so far. With their backing, the maiden edition of the tournament, the South West Games 2025 succeeded on a massive scale.

A Game Changer in Nigerian Sports

Unlike conventional tournaments, the South West Games 2025 offers a unique bridge between grassroots sports and professional leagues. With a focus on under-18 teams, particularly those from grassroots backgrounds, the Games will provide a rare opportunity for emerging talents to compete alongside established players.

“Beyond football, it’s about cultivating leadership, fostering unity, and promoting inclusivity,” Alfred explains. The tournament will incorporate mentorship programs, career development initiatives, and opportunities for exposure to scouts and sponsors. “It’s a holistic approach to youth and sports development. Many young people dream of making it big in sports, but they lack the opportunities. The South West Games will ensure that no talent goes unnoticed,” states Alfred.

BATSWAG: A Tribute to a Legacy of Progress

President Tinubu’s impact on Nigeria, particularly Lagos State, is deeply woven into the fabric of this initiative. Alfred sees BATSWAG as a sporting reflection of Tinubu’s legacy—one that prioritizes human capital development, progress, and innovation.

“The BATSWAG sub-tournament was created to mirror that vision by empowering youth, fostering unity, and creating sustainable opportunities,” he says. “This is not just about celebrating a leader; it is about continuing the work he started by investing in young people, which is the surest way to secure the future.”

More than a celebration of sports, the Games serve as a platform to ensure Tinubu’s contributions to community development continue to inspire future generations.

The aspirations for the tournament extend far beyond the tournament itself. Alfred envisions a lasting impact on the region, fostering a culture of excellence, discipline, and unity.

“For the youth, it’s about empowerment—helping them see football as more than a pastime but as a viable career path and a tool for personal growth,” he says.

At the community level, the Games aim to break down barriers, strengthen bonds, and promote inclusion. For Nigeria as a whole, it serves as a bold statement that sports can be a catalyst for social and economic development.

The South West Games 2025 is built on four foundational pillars: talent discovery, youth empowerment, community unity, and sports development.

Alfred breaks it down: “First is talent discovery and development—we want to identify and nurture young football talents, giving them pathways to professional leagues. Second, youth empowerment—we aim to instill leadership, teamwork, and discipline in our participants. Third, community unity and social inclusion—football has the power to bring people together. And finally, sports development—integrating grassroots and professional teams to strengthen the South West’s sports ecosystem.”

Alfred elaborates on the importance of these objectives. “A lot of young people feel abandoned, like their dreams don’t matter. This tournament has reminded them that they are seen and valued. It’s about giving hope and creating tangible opportunities.”

According to Alfred, one of the core tenets of South West Games 2025 is inclusivity. Thus the tournament is designed to be accessible to players from all socio-economic backgrounds. Alfred and his team have ensured grassroots teams from every state in the region are included, working closely with community leaders to scout hidden talents.

“We’re fostering an environment where every participant—regardless of background—has equal opportunities to excel, be it on the pitch or through mentorship and career development programs,” he explains. “It is essential that no one is left behind. Greatness can come from anywhere, and we are committed to finding and nurturing it.”

Challenges of Breaking New Ground

No ambitious initiative is without its challenges. From securing sponsorships to managing logistical coordination across six states, Alfred acknowledges the hurdles he and his team have faced. According to Alfred, “Every groundbreaking initiative comes with its challenges,” he admits. “However, the overwhelming support from the National Sports Commission, Lagos Sports Commission, and local communities has made the journey worthwhile.”

For participants, however, the South West Games offered a life-changing experience. “From intense matches to mentorship sessions with sports icons, it was a life-changing event,” Alfred says. But it’s not just about football and athletics. Spectators enjoyed an immersive celebration of Southwest heritage, featuring cultural displays, music, and a vibrant atmosphere. “It was truly a festival of sports and culture. It was more than a tournament; it’s a movement.”

A Vision Beyond 2025

The South West Games is not a one-off event. Alfred envisions it evolving into an annual tradition, a benchmark for sports development in Nigeria. According to him, “It will not be a one-off event—it’s the beginning of a movement. In the long term, we envision creating an annual tradition that becomes a benchmark for sports development in Nigeria. We also hope to expand beyond football and athletics, incorporating other sports, like the forthcoming South West Chess Championship and even educational programs to empower more youth. “Ultimately, the goal is to build a legacy of opportunity, unity, and excellence in the South West and beyond. To the youth, I want to say: dream big and never give up – the South West Games is for you, a platform to showcase your talents and rewrite your story. To the communities, I urge you to embrace this initiative wholeheartedly. Together, we can create an environment where our young talents can thrive, and our region can shine as a model of unity and progress.”

According to Alfred, the southwest leaders must see the South West Games as a veritable platform for constructive youth engagement as it provides an alternative to the many societal vices that threaten their future—street violence, drug abuse, cultism, and other criminal activities. “For about a week, these young athletes found purpose, direction, and joy in sports. This is a cause worth sustaining and supporting by our governors and corporate organisations alike. We cannot do it alone. The South West Games belongs to the youth, and as leaders and stakeholders, it is our responsibility to ensure that they have the platform they need to thrive. To every sponsor, every governor, every administrator, and every individual who contributed to making this event a reality, I say thank you. The journey has only just begun, and with continued support, we will take the South West Games to even greater heights,” says Alfred