Encomiums as Anyahara Bows Out of Civil Service

* Rabiu Olowo, Sunday Thomas, Oluwatoyin Madein, others pay tributes

James Emejo in Abuja

It was a moment of tributes for former Coordinating Director, Accounting Standards and Sustainability Reporting, Financial Reporting Council (FRC) of Nigeria, Dr. Iheanyi Anyahara, following his retirement from the Federal Civil Service and 60th birthday celebration in Abuja.



Anyahara, who had an illustrious career as a public servant was also one-time acting Executive Secretary/Chief Executive of FRC between March 2020 and May 2021.

The retirement/birthday celebration was attended by dignitaries including the Executive Secretary/Chief Executive, Financial Reporting Council (FRC) of Nigeria, Dr. Rabiu Olowo.

Others are former Commissioner for Insurance/Chief Executive, National Insurance Commission, Mr. Sunday Thomas, as well as a member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Wole Oke.



In addition, erstwhile Accountant General of the Federation (AGF), Dr. Oluwatoyin Madein, President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), Chief Davidson Chizuoke Alaribe, were among other eminent personalities, colleagues, friends, staff, family members and well-wishers who graced the august occasion.

Dignitaries who took their turns to celebrate Anyahara, said he was instrumental to the drafting of the Corporate Governance Code for the country.



In his remarks, Olowo, thanked Anyahara selfless work at the FRC, adding that he viewed the occasion with mixed feelings.

He said, “I wish this day didn’t come, We’ll miss a friend and dependable ally.”

According to him, Anyahara offered himself as a trusted ally who helped him in “understanding the terrain” on assumption of office as ES.



Olowo, specifically described Anyahara as strong support to FRC mandate, a visionary leader and an expert in the financial regulatory landscape.

He further praised the celebrant’s unwavering commitment to advancing good governance, stressing that “It’s good to be dependable wherever we are”.



Olowo particularly noted that Anyahara had never been found wanting on every assignment given to him, highlighting his prowess to get things done in record time.

He added that “You can go to bed” whenever a task was assigned to Anyahara.

“The country will miss you a lot…We are leaders in sustainability reporting in the world today, and thanks to you,”he said.

Olowo urged the outgone director to make himself available, “When we call on you to assist, please avail yourself. We hope you answer us”.

On his part, Alaribe, who was represented by Mr. Sylvester Nwanna, hailed Anyahara as a professional, commending him for upholding the tenets of accounting practice, and welcomed him back to the fold.

Thomas described Anyahara as having high regard to integrity, stating that “You’ve done well and deserve a good rest”.

However, in his response to the accolades on him, Anyahara thanked Olowo for the trust reposed in him as well as opportunity to serve.

He said even when some people manipulated facts to make him look bad before Olowo, the later chose to trust him and took him as a dependable ally rather than foe.

Anyahara advised his colleagues to “continue telling the throne the truth”, adding that this had been his philosophy which had granted him success throughout his service to the country.

In an interview with THISDAY, he described his service to the nation as impactful, highlighting the challenges and opportunities and life after retirement.

He said, “The journey was very impactful and a lot of experience garnered. It is a journey that one really has to go with God but honestly, it’s an interesting one and God has been so faithful to me.

“It wasn’t all rosy but I think I found favour from God and from men. But at a time in the journey, I wanted to quit – the pressure and stress was something else.

“There were campaigns of calumny; I was accused of what I didn’t do- all in a bid to ease me out of the system. But like I did mention, you can’t take it away from me because I must always tell the throne the truth.”

He added, “But in all, it’s a great opportunity to serve the nation, and I put in all I had to serve the nation. My greatest challenge was working with people who would see the truth and pretend not to see the truth; people because of a porridge of yam, turn the truth the other way and that was my greatest challenge.

“You will see colleagues who know the truth and would want you to bend it, and when you insist on doing the right thing, they brand you a lot of ugly names.

“But today, I stand to give God all the glory in spite of all these challenges.”

On the way forward for him, Anyahara said, “I should find time for my family: I devoted all my time to work. But I am.still open to any opportunities – anything God thinks is the best for me, I am open.”