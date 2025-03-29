CASCADE Engages Bauchi Women On Nutrition – sensitive Agriculture to Fight Severe Acute Malnutrition

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Catalysing Strengthened Policy Action for Healthy Diets and Resilience (CASCADE) has trained 109 Women Lead Farmers on Good

Agronomic Practices for Orange Fleshed Sweet Potato (OFSP) and Vegetable production,as part of its commitment towards empowering women through Nutrition Sensitive Agriculture programme .

The disclosure was made yesterday by the Project Manager, Isaac Ishaya Audu during the launching of the Bauchi State Multisectoral Plan of Action for Food and Nutrition (BSMSPAN) 2024 – 2028 held at the Deputy Governor’s Office, Bauchi.

He added that CASCADE also supported 1,761 women with OFSP Vines and 494 women with Vegetable seeds across Bauchi, Dass, Ningi, Toro and Jamaare LGAs just as it trained 520 small holder farmers on vegetable production across Bauchi, Dass, Ningi, Toro, Jamaare LGAs.

Also, it supported 682 women with Vegetable seeds worth N20,000 each and 316 women with OFSP Vines for dry season irrigation activities

across Bauchi, Dass, Toro, Ningi and Jama’are LGAs.

CASCADE further set up 10 demonstration plots and and model farms across Bauchi, Dass, Ningi and Jamaare

LGAs and trained 120 vine multipliers in the State as well as trained 107 Processors on the use OFSP puree

and value addition for OFSP across Bauchi, Dass, Ningi, Toro and Jama’are LGAs.

The organisation also supported the conduct of Essential Need Assessment for October 2024 Cadre Harmonisation across the 20 LGAs in the State jointly with FAO and Federal Ministry of Agriculture.

The key activities conducted included setting up of 2 Green Houses in Dass and Ningi Local Government Areas, training of 180 Lead Farmers, Government Extension Workers, small holder farmers on use of Bio based solutions.

It distributed 118 kits of bio based solutions worth N65,000 each to women Lead Farmers, facilitated orientation of 65 Input suppliers on business linkages with lead agricultural firms and trained Poultry Mother Units on Integrated Noiler Management Practices.

In its support to Policy Implementation, CASCADE facilitated a training of ranking members of the State Committee on Food and Nutrition (SCFN) on sustainable financing of nutrition and conducted orientation of 387 members of the LCFN in implementing LGAs.

On Gender Transformative Approaches, MIYCN, SBCC, it trained Gender Champions across Bauchi, Dass, Ningi, Toro and Jama’are, facilitated 62 Social Analysis and Action sessions reaching 632 participants and facilitated reactivation of Nutrition Corners across the implementing LGAs.

According to him, there was SBCC Formative Research across 5 LGAs of implementation and Situational Analysis for frontline Health Workers across the 5 LGAS.

CASCADE however stressed that Malnutrition remains a challenge in Bauchi State, with 54.2% of children Under-five years stunted calling for urgent attention to save the situation.

Isaac Ishaya stressed that the plan aligns with Nigeria’s National Strategic Plan of Action for Nutrition and seeks to improve food security, health, and nutrition through a multi-sectoral approach.

The key fact is that 6.9% of under-five children suffer from Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM), a situation the Food and Nutrition Action Plan (2024-2028) aims to reduce hunger and malnutrition, strengthen policy implementation, and promote sustainable food systems.

The government will collaborate with health, agriculture, education, WASH and social protection sectors to implement evidence-based nutrition interventions.

The Nutrition-Specific Interventions are Maternal & child nutrition, exclusive breastfeeding, micronutrient supplementation, and acute

malnutrition treatment while the Nutrition-Sensitive Approaches include Food security, poverty reduction, WASH (Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene), and school feeding programmes.

The estimated five-year cost of implementing the plan is N827 million, with an average of N165.4 million per year while funding sources include State government budget allocations, Development partners and donor agencies and Private sector investments.

It was therefore recommended that there should be strengthened multi-sectoral collaboration among government agencies, NGOs, and development partners, and increased budgetary allocation for nutrition programmes to ensure sustained implementation.

Also, there should be enhanced community engagement for behaviour change on nutrition and dietary practices, leverage private sector participation in food fortification, market access, and supply chain improvements.

There should also be improved capacity building for healthcare providers, agriculture extension workers, and social mobilisers.