Carrick Hails Iheanacho’s Commitment to Working Hard after WCQ’s Snub

Middlesbrough manager, Michael Carrick has praised Kelechi Iheanacho’s commitment to regaining his form following his exclusion from Nigeria’s squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Despite making the 39-man provisional list, Iheanacho was left out of the final squad for Nigeria’s matches against Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

Instead of dwelling on the setback, the 28-year-old used the international break to focus on personal training in Manchester.

In a video shared on Instagram, Iheanacho was seen undergoing intense fitness and ball work sessions with UEFA-qualified coach Kwaku Ohemeng, founder of the Seedorf Football Academy.

Since joining Middlesbrough from Sevilla in the winter transfer window, Iheanacho has struggled to make an impact, failing to register a goal or assist in seven league appearances.

However, Carrick remained confident that the Nigerian forward still has a crucial role to play in the team’s promotion push.

In quotes relayed by Teesside Live, Carrick highlighted Iheanacho’s work ethic and professionalism as key to his potential resurgence.

“That’s what it takes now. Kel’s definitely a big part of the group, and important because of his experience and his character. The way he trains and goes about his business, he’s a good example to the younger lads,” Carrick said.

“It’s taken him a few games to get really up to 100% in terms of sharpness and fitness, but he’ll have a big impact for us between now and the end of the season, I’m sure.”

Carrick also praised Iheanacho’s decision to put in extra training during the break, emphasizing the importance of such dedication in a player’s career.

“In terms of the extra training and looking after himself, that shows the attitude and his mentality really.”

“People don’t always see that side, particularly during an international break.

“I guess that’s the advantage of that these days where it gives people that window into seeing things like that you never used to see.”

“It’s a big part of being a good professional, and credit to all the boys who all work so hard.”