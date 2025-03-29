Bumpa Co-founder, Opayele, Dies in Hit-and-run Accident

.Family alleges police complicity, demands justice

Sunday Ehigiator

The co-founder and Chief Technical Officer of Bumpa, Adetunji Opayele, tragically lost his life in a hit-and-run accident on March 4, 2025, in Victoria Island, Lagos.

The incident has sparked widespread outrage, with his family and friends demanding justice and alleging police complicity in handling the matter by charging the suspect with ‘reckless driving’, instead of ‘manslaughter’.

According to eyewitnesses, Opayele was riding his power bike when Biola Adams-Odutayo, the driver of a vehicle with license plate LND 418 JR, emerged onto the expressway without yielding, striking him. Despite wearing full protective gear, Opayele was left unconscious and bleeding on the road.

What’s even more shocking is that Adams-Odutayo, a healthcare professional, refused to render aid, allegedly staying on a phone call for over 30 minutes while neglecting to check on the injured victim. She also reportedly remarked that she didn’t want “blood to stain her car”.

In a petition written by the Opayele’s family, they are demanding that Adams-Odutayo face manslaughter charges, rather than the lesser offense of reckless driving.

They appealed to the Lagos State Ministry of Justice, the Inspector General of Police, and the Lagos State Commissioner of Police to ensure justice is served without interference.

According to them, “After the crash, Biola Adams-Odutayo refused to step out of her vehicle to check on Teejay. Bystanders and good Samaritans rushed to help, begging her to assist, but she did nothing. When they approached her friend, they were reportedly told, ‘She doesn’t want blood to stain her car.’

“As Teejay lay unconscious but still breathing, Biola, a healthcare professional and Head of Health at a reputable Insurance broking firm, chose to stay on a phone call for over 30 minutes instead of helping save a life.

“Meanwhile, bystanders desperately tried to get Teejay to a hospital. Many cars refused to stop, but they eventually convinced an Uber driver to assist. Teejay was taken to two different hospitals, but both refused to admit him.

“Desperate to save his life, the Samaritans returned to the accident scene, placed Teejay in a minibus (known as a korope), and forced Biola to accompany them, hoping that her presence would prevent further rejections.

“She reluctantly followed. The only reason she remained at the accident scene was because bystanders physically prevented her from fleeing, especially after she had already arranged for her car to be towed away.

“At 11:30p.m., Teejay’s brother got a call about the incident; He got to the scene and met a Samaritan who had held on to Teejay’s properties. He handed them over to Teejay’s brother and followed him to the hospital where Teejay was taken. On arrival, he was told that Teejay was also just being brought in. This was past midnight. Shortly after arriving, Teejay was declared dead.

“What makes this pain even worse is the shocking behaviour of Biola Adams-Odutayo and those around her. After Teejay was declared dead, she walked into the hospital and requested a drip, claiming she was in shock. Then, she attempted to flee.

“Since her arrest, she and her family have boasted of their ‘connections’ and engaged in several tactics against Teejay’s grieving family and friends. To add insult to injury, Biola Adams-Odutayo indeed made good on those connections, as the Nigerian police charged her with reckless driving only as if Teejay’s life was worth no more than a traffic violation.

“Biola Adams-Odutayo was detained for only one night at the police station, and her whereabouts remained unknown for the following days until she was charged in court for mere reckless driving.

“Her bail conditions were set at N1,000,000 and two sureties, which she met on the same day. Since then, she has been comfortably at home, enjoying her freedom. This is why we are bringing our story to the public.”

The family demands, therefore, “Proof that Biola Adams-Odutayo is still in Lagos state, Nigeria. On Monday, March 17th, 2025, she was summoned to the police station and failed to show up, wasting the time and emotions of a mourning family.

“Biola Adams-Odutayo must be properly charged with manslaughter also, not just a lesser offence of reckless driving. The Lagos State Ministry of Justice must ensure that an orchestrated cover-up does not derail justice.

“The Inspector General of Police and the Lagos State Commissioner of Police must ensure due process is followed and that no one is above the law.

“The Governor of Osun State, the Senator representing Osun-West senatorial district and the House of Rep member representing Iwo, Ayedire & Olaoluwa LG must intervene to ensure that the death of a precious son of the soil does not go in vain.”

Efforts to get comment from the State’s Force PRO, Benjamin Hundenyin proved abortive as at press time.