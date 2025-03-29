  • Saturday, 29th March, 2025

Boniface’s Goal for Leverkusen Puts Pressure on Bayern Munich

Sport | 2 hours ago

Super Eagles striker, Victor Boniface made a triumphant return to club football, scoring a decisive goal in Bayer Leverkusen’s 3-1 victory over Bochum at the BayArena yesterday night.

Boniface, who has struggled for consistent game time since recovering from injury in January, delivered a crucial second-half strike to secure all three points for Leverkusen. 

The Nigerian striker started the match as Xabi Alonso’s side aimed to close the gap on Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich.

With German midfielder, Florian Wirtz and Nathan  Tella were sidelined due to injuries, Boniface started alongside Patrik Schick in Leverkusen’s attack. 

Leverkusen took the lead in the 20th minute through Spanish midfielder Alex García, but Bochum responded before halftime with an equalizer from Felix Passlack. 

Boniface put the host ahead in the 60th minute, slotting home a brilliant cross from Piero Hincapié to restore Leverkusen’s advantage.

The goal ensures that Alonso’s men keep up the pressure on Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga title race, with three points separating both clubs presently.

Meanwhile, Amine Adli secured the victory with an excellent strike with three minutes to the end of the game.

The Nigerian forward, who saw limited action during the international break, will hope to use this performance as a stepping stone to reclaiming a regular starting spot in the team. 

Boniface has enjoyed a solid season, registering 11 goals and one assist in 23 matches across all competitions.

Alonso will be counting on him to maintain his form as Leverkusen continues its push for the Bundesliga title. 

