Anambra 2025: Group Urges Catholics to Cede Governorship Seat to Other Denominations

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

A political pressure group, Anambra Equity Movement (ANEM) has called on Catholic religious denomination to cede the seat of Anambra governor to other denominations having dominated the scene for decades.

Anambra has for years been known for religious politics, where it is almost an unwritten rule for Catholics to be nominated as governors, while their Anglican counterparts deputise them.

The group called on politicians aspiring for the November 8 governorship election in the state to suspend their aspirations, having ruled the state for the past 23 years.

The convener of ANEM, Hon. Tony Ezekwelu, said the group’s decision was arrived at as a way to bring justice, equity and fairness in the distribution of elective and appointive political offices in Anambra State and Nigeria at large.

He said, “The Catholics, having dominated governorship for 23 uninterrupted years, it is just equitable and fair that next governor should be zoned to non-Catholics, especially Anglican/ Pentecostal, among other Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, blocs.

“We passionately plead with all Catholic aspirants and beg the church hierarchy to join in pleading with them to step aside for justice, equity and fairness.

“The reason for asking Catholics not to contest is to ensure that all classes of Anambra people were given a sense of belonging, irrespective of geographical origin, religious belief, profession, gender, education and other classifications.

“Accidents of birth and creed should not be taken as disability to deny competent people the fundamental rights to elective political positions. Christian brotherhood and charity should reign supreme among Christians and other people of God in the state.

“Igbo traditional religious worshipers should also be brought into consideration in future zoning arrangements.”

Ezekwelu added that in order to save the state from potential political and electoral violence that could emanate from obvious frustrations from sustained political domination and intimidation, the governorship should be zoned to Nnewi federal constituency.

He said the group is poised to assiduously employ effective means of mobilisation and enlightenment to achieve its set goals.

“The concept of geopolitical zoning cannot be over emphasized. Among its importance include but are not limited to political stability, political tension management, cost effectiveness, etc. In the spirit of sportsmanship and brotherhood, we shall not fail in acknowledging the political party that has adopted the zoning formula,” he said.