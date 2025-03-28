  • Friday, 28th March, 2025

You Do Not Need Connections to Receive Your Benefits, Kogi Pension Boss Tells Retirees

Nigeria | 50 minutes ago

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

The Kogi State Government has assured retirees in the state that pension and gratuity payments are now processed transparently, eliminating the need for personal connections or lobbying before benefits are paid to retirees.

The Director-General of the Kogi State Pension Commission, Mariam Abedo, disclosed this in a chat with the Special Adviser on Media, Ismaila Isah, who was on a courtesy visit to her office in Lokoja.

She explained that the government has introduced a technology-driven payment system that ensures fairness and efficiency.

“Once a retiree’s documentation is complete, their payment is processed without any influence. We currently process over 200 retirees daily,” she stated.

Abedo further disclosed that the commission has significantly cleared pension arrears as the state has consistently made funds available to meet obligations of retirees.

She emphasised that transparency and accountability have improved the commission’s operations, making the payment process smoother and more reliable.

Abedo also warned retirees against falling victim to individuals who claim they can influence paymnts of benefits, stressing that all entitlements are processed strictly on merit.

She commended Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo for prioritising the welfare of pensioners and reassured retirees that payments would continue as funds are available to the commission to pay benefits to retirees in the state.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.