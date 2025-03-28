Oyebanji Approves Increment in Subvention to Tertiary Institutions,  Judiciary

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, has approved a major increment in the monthly subvention to the judiciary and the legislative arm of government as well as the subverted institutions in the state.

A statement signed by the Special Advisor on Media to the Governor, Yinka Oyebode, explained that the increment which amounts to N438.9 million monthly is to enable the institutions take care of the new minimum wage and the attendant consequential adjustment for workers.

Beneficiaries of the increment include the Ekiti State Customary Court of Appeal, Ekiti State High Court of Justice, Ekiti State Judicial Service Commission, and Ekiti State House of Assembly Service Commission.

Others are Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti, (EKSU). Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital (EKSUTH), Bamidele Olumilua University of Education, Science and Technology (BOUESTI), Ikere Ekiti; Ekiti State Polytechnic, Isan Ekiti; College of Health Technology, Ijero-Ekiti and Non Academic Staff Union of Educational and associated institutions.

Similarly, the governor has also approved the payment of the outstanding 2020 leave bonus to local government workers in fulfilment of his promise to defray all outstanding entitlements of workers inherited from previous administrations.

While restating the commitment of his administration to the wellbeing and welfare of workers and retirees.

Governor Oyebanji said efforts are being made to ensure payment of all outstanding entitlements, including gratuities in line with the continuity and shared prosperity agenda of the government.

He urges workers in the state to remain focused on excellent service delivery and to see themselves as strategic stakeholders in the Ekiti Project.