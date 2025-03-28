Presidency to Atiku: Your Latest Claims are Baseless, Unfounded

.Describes ex-VP’s allegations as infantile transparent ploy to deflect from his political setbacks

.Says President remains focused with no time for petty political distractions

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Presidency on Friday formally reacted to recent allegations made by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar about unsubstantiated financial dealings involving Lagos State said to be a subject of an Economic and Financial Crimes Commission

(EFCC) investigation.

The Presidency, in a statement issued by presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga described Atiku’s latest claims as baseless, unfounded and distracting.

It also described the former Vice President’s allegations as infertile and a transparent ploy to deflect from his political setbacks.

The Presidency, however, stressed that President Bola Tinubu remains focused and will not engage in petty political distractions.

The presidential release stated, inter alia:

“The attention of the Presidency has been drawn to the unfounded allegations made by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, who claims to be the subject of an EFCC investigation regarding unsubstantiated financial dealings involving Lagos State.

“These claims, circulated through his media office, are false and reflect a troubling pattern of relying on social media gossip over substance. It is disheartening that a politician of Atiku’s stature would lend credibility to baseless social media speculation to remain politically relevant.

“President Bola Tinubu remains focused on addressing critical national challenges and advancing his administration’s agenda for Nigeria’s growth and stability. The President has neither the time nor the inclination to engage in petty political distractions.

“Atiku’s allegations are infantile and a transparent ploy to deflect from his political setbacks. His repeated attempts to drag the Presidency and now the Lagos State Government into fabricated controversies reveal a desperate bid for attention amid his fading attempt to cobble a coalition.

“Since his defeat in the 2023 presidential election, the former Vice President has failed to rise to the dignified role of an elder statesman. Rather than contributing constructively to the national discourse, he has chosen the path of divisive rhetoric and unfounded accusations.

“We urge Atiku Abubakar to redirect his energy toward initiatives that foster unity, economic progress, and democratic stability—qualities Nigeria urgently needs.

“Lastly, the former Vice President should know that the EFCC, as an independent institution, operates within its statutory mandate without external influence. Any insinuation otherwise is a disservice to the agency’s professionalism and the rule of law.

“The Presidency remains committed to transparency, accountability, and the pursuit of national development—priorities that demand our undivided attention.”