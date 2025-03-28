  • Friday, 28th March, 2025

PDP Governors Congratulate Jonathan on Sunhak Peace Prize

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party Governors’ Forum (PDP-GF) has congratulated former President Goodluck Jonathan for winning the prestigious 2025 Founders Sunhak Peace Prize (FSPP).

The congratulatory message was contained in a statement issued by the Director-General of the PDP-GF, Dr. Emmanuel Agbo, behalf of the Chairman, Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State.

Mohammed said the award being one of the highest global honours reserved for men of outstanding initiatives across the world was well deserved.

He said that since leaving office in 2015, Jonathan had been very visible on the global scene advocating and propagating peace towards the development of humanity.

He said that the global recognition could not be fully appreciated without recalling days of Jonathan as Nigeria president between 2010-2015.

He recalled how Jonathan in no small measure transformed Nigeria and Nigerians’ lives with impactful policies, projects and programs in every nook, cranny of the country.

He said that Jonathan’s administration recorded several outstanding and yet to be broken achievements.

These, according to him, include rebasing of Nigeria’s economy and its gross domestic product for the first time in over a decade, making the country becoming the largest economy in Africa by overtaking South Africa and Egypt.

Mohammed prayed for divine protection upon Jonathan and his family as he continues to lead and serve by example beyond borders.

THISDAY reports that Jonathan, made history as the winner of the 2025 Founder’s Sunhak Peace Award, a prestigious recognition by the Sunhak Peace Prize Foundation in Seoul, South Korea.

With this win, Jonathan becomes the first African leader and only the third recipient of the Founder’s Prize, following in the footsteps of former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon and Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Sen.

The Sunhak Peace Prize Committee lauded Jonathan’s relentless peace efforts, highlighting his pro-democracy initiatives and mediation roles across Africa, according to the committee:

