Minister of State for Works Explores Innovations at World of Asphalt in St Louis, Missouri

•Says innovation driving Nigeria’s road construction

Nigeria’s Minister of State, Federal Ministry of Works, Muhammad Bello, led a distinguished delegation to the World of Asphalt trade show in St. Louis, where they explored the latest advancements in asphalt technology and road-building equipment.

The visit underscored Nigeria’s commitment to improving infrastructure through innovation and strategic partnerships, affirmed by the minister who said that innovation is driving Nigeria’s road construction projects.

Asphalt technology and road-building equipment were key highlights of the delegation’s tour.

Bello noted that several innovations caught his attention, particularly advancements in sustainable paving materials, intelligent compaction systems, and next-generation asphalt plants.

According to Bello, “Among the standout equipment, the delegation explored were Automated Pavers and Milling Machines designed to enhance precision and efficiency in asphalt placement and resurfacing; Warm Mix Asphalt Technology which is a more sustainable and cost-effective alternative that reduces emissions and improves pavement performance.

“Others included Recycling and Reclamation Equipment, machinery that allows for the reuse of existing materials, reducing waste and project costs, enhancing Efficiency and Cost-Effectiveness in Road Projects.

“With infrastructure development being a top priority, the Nigerian government seeks solutions that optimize cost while maintaining quality. World of Asphalt provided a platform to examine state-of-the-art equipment and techniques that could be beneficial for Nigeria’s road network.”

On his part, Brittany Schmidtke, Show Director of World of Asphalt, emphasized the importance of hosting international delegations and fostering knowledge exchange.

His words: “We are thrilled to have Minister Bello and his delegation here at World of Asphalt. Our goal is to provide an environment where global leaders can discover the latest equipment, learn best practices, and connect with industry experts to drive progress in road construction and infrastructure.”

While the primary focus of the delegation was road construction, Bello highlighted how infrastructure development aligns with the broader goals of the Federal Ministry of Works and the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

According to him, over the next five years, the ministry aims to improve road network which aligns with the vision of the current administration of President Tinubu.

Meanwhile, welcoming the Nigerian delegation, Megan Tanel, President and CEO of the Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM) commended the team which included Engr. Chukwuemeka Agbasi, the Managing Director of Federal Roads Maintenance Agency, key Directors of the Agency, Private construction contractors and Marcella Iyitor, CEO of Niche PR, and emphasized the value of global collaboration at trade shows like World of Asphalt.

His words: “We are always honored to welcome international delegations to our trade shows. These events provide a unique opportunity for industry leaders from around the world to exchange ideas, explore new technologies, and build relationships that drive progress in infrastructure development.”

The Minister’s visit reinforced Nigeria’s commitment to adopting cutting-edge technology to drive infrastructure improvements. As Nigeria continues to invest in road projects, insights from World of Asphalt will shape policies and partnerships that foster long-term development.

The World of Asphalt trade show, held every year except during CONEXPO-CON/AGG years, is the leading trade show and conference focused on the asphalt and paving industries, whose most recent edition was recognized by Trade Show Executive as one of the “Fastest 50” growing trade shows.

The show features the best education, and latest equipment, products, services and technologies for the asphalt and paving industries.

World of Asphalt, co-located with the AGG1 Academy & Expo, held March 25-27, 2025, in St. Louis, Missouri the Gateway to the West.

The Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM) AEM is the North America-based international trade group representing off-road equipment manufacturers and suppliers with more than 1,000 companies and more than 200 product lines in the agriculture and construction-related industry sectors worldwide.

The equipment manufacturing industry in the United States supports 2.3 million jobs and contributes roughly $316 billion to the economy every year.