Jigawa State to Host Regional Hackathon, VSAT Training

The Nigerian Communications Satellite (NIGCOMSAT) Ltd is set to commence its Regional Space-Tech Hackathon and VSAT training programme in the North-West region of the country.

The event will be hosted in Dutse, from April 7 to April 11, 2025 and it is open to participation for start-ups, local innovators, students across the region.

The Space-Tech Hackathon and VSAT training programme initiative is designed to engage and empower young Nigerians by bringing together university students, local innovators and young professionals from the North-West states, including the host state, Jigawa. The programme aims to nurture innovation and foster creative solutions to real-world challenges using space technology.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of NIGCOMSAT Limited, Mrs. Jane Nkechi Egerton-Idehen, who announced the five-day hackathon, said it would allow participants ample time to identify community challenges, develop ideas and build prototype solutions to address these challenges using advanced satellite technologies, as well as receive mentorship.

According to her, the winning team from the hackathon exercise would earn a spot in the NIGCOMSAT Accelerator Programme Cohort 2025, providing the participants with further opportunities to refine and implement their projects.

She also said 100 young individuals would receive training on the installation of Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) systems, which are extensively used to provide reliable broadband connectivity in remote areas.

“By equipping and certifying these participants with technical expertise to install, configure, and maintain VSAT systems, they will gain a competitive edge in the job market and have the opportunity to explore lucrative career and entrepreneurship opportunities in the ICT sector,” Egerton-Idehen said.