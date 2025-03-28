  • Friday, 28th March, 2025

Jigawa State to Host Regional Hackathon, VSAT Training

Business | 2 hours ago

The Nigerian Communications Satellite (NIGCOMSAT) Ltd is set to commence its Regional Space-Tech Hackathon and VSAT training programme in the North-West region of the country.

The event will be hosted in Dutse, from April 7 to April 11, 2025 and it is open to participation for start-ups, local innovators, students across the region.

The Space-Tech Hackathon and VSAT training programme initiative is designed to engage and empower young Nigerians by bringing together university students, local innovators and young professionals from the North-West states, including the host state, Jigawa. The programme aims to nurture innovation and foster creative solutions to real-world challenges using space technology.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of NIGCOMSAT Limited, Mrs. Jane Nkechi Egerton-Idehen, who announced the five-day hackathon, said it would allow participants ample time to identify community challenges, develop ideas and build prototype solutions to address these challenges using advanced satellite technologies, as well as receive mentorship.

According to her, the winning team from the hackathon exercise would earn a spot in the NIGCOMSAT Accelerator Programme Cohort 2025, providing the participants with further opportunities to refine and implement their projects.

She also said 100 young individuals would receive training on the installation of Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) systems, which are extensively used to provide reliable broadband connectivity in remote areas.

“By equipping and certifying these participants with technical expertise to install, configure, and maintain VSAT systems, they will gain a competitive edge in the job market and have the opportunity to explore lucrative career and entrepreneurship opportunities in the ICT sector,” Egerton-Idehen said.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.