  • Friday, 28th March, 2025

House Passes Bills to Set Timeline for Civil, Criminal Cases

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The House of Representatives has passed for second reading bills seeking to set a timeline within which civil and criminal cases are heard and the conduct of census.

The proposed legislations sponsored by the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, and some other lawmakers were passed at the plenary on Thursday.

The Bill seeks to provide for the alteration of the Constitution to set time within which the matters are heard and determined at trial and appellate courts in order to eliminate unnecessary delays in justice administration and delivery.

According to the synopsis of the bill, “In any civil or criminal matter except in election petition, a trial superior court of record shall deliver its judgement in writing within 270 days from the date of the filing of civil or criminal matter.

“In any civil or criminal matter except in election petition, a trial inferior court of record or tribunal shall deliver its judgement in writing within 210 days from the date of the filing of the civil or criminal matter.

“Notwithstanding the provisions of subsections (1) and (2) of this section – (a) a trial superior court of record may deliver its judgement in writing within 330 or more days having regard to the circumstances of the matter and in particular to the complexity of the matter, number of parties, number of witnesses, number of documents or other exceptional circumstances; and a trial inferior court of record may deliver its judgement in writing within 270 or more days having regard to the circumstances of the matter and in particular to the complexity of the matter, number of parties, number of witnesses, number of documents or other exceptional circumstances.

“Appeal arising from a civil or criminal matter except in election petition shall be heard and judgement delivered in writing by an appellate court within 180 days from the date of filing of the appeal, or such number of days not exceeding 270 days, having regard to the circumstances of the appeal and in particular to the complexity of the appeal, calling of fresh evidence or other exceptional circumstances.”

