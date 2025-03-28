Group Launches AI-driven Telemedicine Healthcare for Hospitals

The UNICCON Group of Companies has launched an AI-driven telemedicine healthcare, known as ‘MySmartMedic’ to help in Nigeria’s healthcare sector.

The Chairman of UNNICON Group Prof. Chuks Ekwueme, said healthcare should be convenient, not complicated, adding that ‘MySmartMedic’ will ensure access to quality medical advice in minutes to anyone, regardless of location or financial status.

The group piloted the AI-powered telemedicine software, at Galadimawa Village in Abuja, aiming to expand access to quality healthcare in rural communities.

According to Ekwueme the solution will revolutionise Nigeria’s healthcare and will address its accessibility challenges, with seamless offers that will enable Nigerians to speak with licensed doctors, get e-prescriptions, and receive AI-powered health recommendations anytime, anywhere.

Ekwueme therefore urged the federal government to integrate the solution across government hospitals.

“It will be a very good initiative for government owned hospitals to collaborate with telemedicine providers, by integrating the solution across hospital management system.

“With a doctor-to-patient ratio far below WHO’s recommendations, MySmartMedic’s AI system will help to analyse symptoms and recommend next steps, significantly reducing consultation times and improving diagnosis accuracy.

“The platform also offers instant Doctor consultations via video, audio, or chat prescription refills, drug delivery for seamless medication access, specialist Access for chronic disease management, dermatology, mental health, and more,” Ekwueme said.

“Given the shortfall in healthcare workers, health centres and funding, telemedicine remains the easiest, fastest and affordable means of offering a certain category of health services to the rural communities. MySmartMedic aligns with Nigeria’s digital health transformation goals, aiming to support government and private healthcare initiatives in improving nationwide healthcare accessibility,” Ekwueme further said.

The Village Head of Galadimawa, Alhaji Musa Barde, expressed happiness and enthusiasm about the potential of the initiative to bridge the healthcare gap in Nigeria.

Barde said the initiative would go a long way to help the Primary Healthcare (PHC) to cater for more people in the community.

“I am very happy that you are starting with our community. I will give you my full support to ensure its success,” Barde said.