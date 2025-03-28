Eid-Fitr: NSCDC Deploys 4,000 Personnel in Abuja

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has deployed 4000 personnel across the nooks and crannies of the Federal Capital Territory ahead of the Eid-Fitr celebrations.

A statement on Thursday by the spokesperson of the FCT Command of NSCDC, Monica Ojobi, said the redevelopment was ordered by FCT Commandant, Dr. Olusola Odumosu ahead of the Eid-Fitr Celebrations.

She said the deployment is in a bid to ensure security of lives and property as well as Critical National Assets and Infrastructure in the FCT and its environs before, during and after the celebration.

She revealed that the deployment of officers and men cuts across specialized departments and units such as Female Strike Force, Arms Squad, Operation Adkasu, Critical National Assets and Infrastructure (CNAI), Chemical Biological Radiological Nuclear Explosives (CBRNE) and Counter Terrorism.

She added that there is also massive deployment to vulnerable locations and soft targets such as prayer grounds, shopping malls, recreational centres, markets, motor parks, amusement parks, city gate, 3 arms zone, government buildings and areas housing diplomatic offices, critical national assets and infrastructure.

She noted that it was in a bid to ensure proactiveness and prevent emergency or unforeseen circumstances, men of our undercover unit have already been deployed for covert operations and surveillance.

She added that black spots like uncompleted buildings that harbour criminals are also covered to avert security breaches.

She said the FCT Commander, accordingly gave matching orders to all Area Commanders and Divisional Officers to ensure their various Area Councils are on top of their game and ensure their presence is felt to avoid security hitches.

“All hands must be on deck, I will not tolerate any form of breeches, ensure you deploy your personnel adequately”.

Odumosu charged all officers to be of good conduct and work in synergy with other security agencies and adhere strictly to the rules of engagement, avoid harassment and intimidation of any citizen as well as accidental discharge.

He assured residents of FCT of a safe celebration by ensuring a secured environment before, during and after the festivity.

He however urged residents of the FCT to be vigilant and report any suspicious movements, individual or group to any Security agency near them, “my personnel are ready to ensure you have a peaceful celebration, you have a part to play too by being proactive”.

He warned criminals and vandals to stay off Critical National Assets and Infrastructure stating that NSCDC covert officers are all over the capital city and will not hesitate to bring any offender to justice, while wishing the Muslim ummah in the FCT a joyous celebration and prayed for the wellbeing of our nation.