Cardoso Restates Commitment to Gender Equity in Banking Sector, Says Women Constitute 35% of CBN Directors

James Emejo in Abuja





Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Olayemi Cardoso, has reaffirmed the bank’s mission to achieve a gender-balanced leadership.

Cardoso also disclosed that women currently accounted for 35 per cent of the apex bank’s directors as well as half of its non-executive board – a significant boost compared to previous threshold.

Speaking at the grand finale of the International Women’s Day (IWD) celebrations at the CBN Head Office, Cardoso underscored the bank’s commitment to inclusive and representative leadership in the banking and financial sector of the economy.

The event marked the culmination of a month-long programme celebrating IWD across CBN’s branches nationwide.

Cardoso said, “Increasing women’s representation in leadership is not just ethical; it is a strategic necessity.

“The rise of women in leadership at the CBN mirrors a global shift, where skilled and visionary female leaders are reshaping governance.

“We at the CBN are proud to be part of this progress.”

The appointment of six new female directors sets a new record for CBN, reinforcing Cardoso’s resolve to foster diverse perspectives at the top.

He highlighted the valuable contributions of women across the institution, particularly the newly appointed directors, who joined the distinguished ranks of his advisers. They included Dr. Daphne Dafinone, Dr. Nkiru Balonwu, and Ms. Shola Phillips – whose strategic insight, deep expertise, and steadfast commitment had been instrumental in navigating complex challenges and guiding CBN policy direction, CBN said in a statement.

Cardoso also recognised the leadership of existing female directors, who continued to play critical roles in steering the bank forward.

In her remarks, Deputy Governor, Corporate Services, Ms. Emem Usoro, expressed appreciation for the collective effort behind this year’s IWD programme, describing it as a powerful reflection of the bank’s shared commitment to equity, inclusion, and institutional progress.

Usoro underlined the urgency of IWD 2025, with the theme, “Accelerate Action,” citing a World Economic Forum report that projected that full gender parity might not be achieved until 2054.

The central bank deputy governor urged institutions to break structural barriers and foster opportunities for women to build sustained momentum in the pursuit of gender equity.

The IWD ceremony ended with the Inspiring Women Award, an initiative of the Change and Culture Transformation Unit (CCTU), aimed at recognising outstanding female staff across CBN’s branches.

Out of 806 nominations submitted nationwide, 28 winners were selected following a rigorous evaluation process.

Awardees were drawn from branches across Nigeria, including Awka, Dutse, Yola, Gombe, Oshogbo, Kaduna, Enugu, and Birnin Kebbi.

Among the honourees, Deputy Governor Emem Usoro received the prestigious Amazon Award from Cardoso, in recognition of her outstanding leadership since assuming office.

Also, 10 female directors were celebrated as trailblazers, alongside a further 18 inspiring women acknowledged for their exceptional contributions across the bank.