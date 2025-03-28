BSMSPAN Launches 2024-2028 Multi-sectoral Action Plan for Food

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Bauchi State Multi-Sectoral Plan of Action for Food and Nutrition (BSMSPAN) 2024 -2028 has been officially unveiled with the aim of fighting unavailability of food and promoting nutrition in under-5 children and women.

The initiative, supported by Catalyzing Strengthened Policy Action for Healthy Diets and Resilience (CASCADE), is a strategic approach to combat malnutrition and improve food security for a healthy society.

Launching the plan yesterday, the state Deputy Governor, Rt. Hon. Mohammed Auwal Jatau, stated that Bauchi State is poised to implement the National Strategic Plan of Action for Nutrition to help the state move forward.

The deputy governor, who is the chairman of the State Nutrition Council (SNC), noted that the present administration, under the leadership of Governor Bala Mohammed has taken crucial steps to accelerate the reduction of hunger and malnutrition in the state.

According to him, “Having realised that malnutrition and hunger cannot be eliminated through efforts of one sector, the state government has begun the development of nutrition-sensitive interventions in the agriculture, health, social protection, early child development, education, and water and sanitation sectors, in order to achieve the Zero Hunger Challenge (ZHC) including zero stunting among children under the age of five years.”

He further stated that: “In order to address malnutrition and hunger, the state government has made adequate budgetary provision in the annual budget for nutrition programmes such as Community Management of Acute Malnutrition (CMAM), Infant and Young Child Feeding (IYCF) among others.”

Jatau added that: “It is for this reason that the state government has taken the bold step to produce a holistic cost-effective state strategic plan of action for nutrition in a process where all relevant sectors at all levels were involved.

“Nine priority areas have been identified that are considered key to improving nutritional status in the state,” he added.

He also stated that: “In particular, the plan also identifies the need for strengthened collaboration between sectors and improved financing and accountability mechanisms to achieve the ambitious targets.

“This cost plan will also serve as a resource mobilisation tool for the state and subsequently an allocation guide for effective implementation as well as proper programme monitoring and evaluation.”

According to him, “The successful implementation of this strategic plan of action will therefore depend on the sustained commitment of the different levels of government, development partners, the private sector and other stakeholders.”

The Deputy Governor added that: “Bauchi State has made significant investments towards improving the nutritional outcomes of its children.”

Jatau, therefore, said that the plan would be used as an advocacy tool for improved nutrition financing in Bauchi and incorporates monitoring and evaluation, accountability and learning components for easy tracking of progress and impact evaluation.

On her part, the Commissioner for Budget, Economic Planning and Multilateral Coordination, Amina Mohammed Katagum, said that the action plan was developed with the support of development partners to tackle malnutrition in the state.