AYCF Condemns Killing of Travellers in Edo, Demands Justice for Victims

John Shiklam in Kaduna

The Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) has condemned the killing of 16 travellers in Edo State.

On Thursday, 16 hunters were burnt to death by a mob in Udune Efandion community of Uromi, Esan North East Local Government Area of Edo State on the suspicion that they were kidnappers.

According to reports, the victims, were travelling from Port Harcourt to Kano for the Sallah festivities when they were intercepted around 1:30 p.m.

The brutal attack was said to be fueled by ignorance and false accusations that they were kidnappers.

The AYCF in a statement on Friday by Yerima Shetima, its president, condemned the heinous act and called for immediate and thorough investigations into the unfortunate tragedy.

“We demand that the authorities take swift and decisive action against those responsible for inciting and participating in this heinous crime”, the statement reads.

“It is imperative that justice is served not only for the victims and their grieving families but also to restore faith in our justice system, which must not be overshadowed by the lawlessness of a mob.

“We recognize the pain and anger that this incident has caused within the Hausa community in Uromi and beyond.

“However, we urge our brothers and sisters to remain calm and peaceful while also being vigilant.

“It is essential to resist the temptation for retaliation and instead seek justice through lawful means.”

The AYCF said it is ready to support the community in advocating for their rights and ensuring that such an atrocity is never repeated.

The forum expressed its heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and urged relevant authorities to act swiftly in bringing the perpetrators to justice.

“We must work together to build a society where dialogue and understanding prevail over violence and ignorance.

The AYCF remains committed to promoting peace, justice, and unity among all Nigerians, irrespective of their ethnic or regional backgrounds, “Shettima said.