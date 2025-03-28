ARM Pensions Strengthens Customer Engagement, Enhances Service Delivery

Nume Ekeghe

Access ARM Pensions has reinforced its commitment to deepening customer relationships and improving service efficiency as it navigates the evolving landscape of Nigeria’s pension industry.

Speaking at the Human Resources and Pension Desk Officers (HR/PDO) Forum themed “The Pension Industry in the Next Five Years” in Lagos, the company executives unveiled strategic initiatives aimed at modernising pension administration, integrating technology, and expanding financial security for contributors.

Associate Director of Access ARM Pensions, Adaora Ude, emphasised the company’s focus on a customer-first approach. She highlighted the rapid expansion of Access ARM Pensions’ client base following the merger of Access Pensions and ARM Pensions.

“We are here because we hope this will be one of many conversations. We are learning together and building relationships. Previously, we served just over a million customers, but now we serve more than two million. This growth is exciting, but it also means we must ensure that our processes are efficient.”

Ude reaffirmed the company’s commitment to high service standards, emphasising the importance of responsiveness.

“Our approach is different. Some say we go the extra mile. That is because we understand that our customers are our priority. When a customer raises an issue, we do not rest until it is resolved,” she said.

Ude added that Access ARM Pensions is investing in cutting-edge technology to enhance efficiency recognising the transformative role of digital solutions in pension administration.

“Technology plays a crucial role in serving our over two million retail customers, and as we scale towards even three million, we are ensuring that our systems can manage this growth. We have learnt a lot from our most recent integration and can appreciate the complexities that come with scale,” she noted.

As part of this digital drive, the company plans to introduce advanced tools and training sessions designed to streamline pension transactions and enhance user experience. “Please be on the lookout for training sessions on the new payment platforms, we will be sending out explainer videos and scheduling sensitisation sessions to guide you through the process,” she added.

In addition to pensions, Access ARM Pensions is actively supporting customers in broader financial planning, particularly home ownership. Ude pointed to recent regulatory changes allowing contributors to access 25 percent of their Retirement Savings Account (RSA) for mortgage financing.

“This is a game-changer, as it helps address the challenge of raising an initial deposit for a home. Our customers enjoy access to our network of trusted and competent partners who offer an array of affordable housing and enable ease of transactions. I urge our HR/PDO partners to collaborate with us by giving us an easier platform to bring these valuable resources to the employees,” she said.

The company is also streamlining its documentation process to reduce approval turnaround times from months to weeks.

The forum also featured insights from key industry stakeholders, including the Director-General of the National Pension Commission (PenCom), Omolola Bridget Oloworaran, represented by the Acting Commissioner, Admin, PenCom, Michael Popoola. He reiterated PenCom’s commitment to strengthening governance in the pension industry, stressing that regulatory oversight is about protection rather than control. “We will refine policies to enhance transparency and accountability,” he stated, underscoring the importance of risk-based supervision to ensure pension administrators uphold the highest ethical standards.

The DG’s message also highlighted the need for simplified pension processes to make retirement planning more accessible to all Nigerians. “Too often, financial systems are shrouded in jargon that alienates the very people they serve. Our reforms will focus on eliminating these barriers and ensuring every contributor understands their pension rights.