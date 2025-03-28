Amb. Halima Sadiya Hadi: Championing Change for Women, Youths, and the Vulnerable 

Ambassador Halima Sadiya Hadi is a dynamic businesswoman, philanthropist, and the Chief Executive Officer of HalHad Foundation. With a deep passion for youth empowerment and social impact, she has dedicated her life to creating opportunities for underserved communities. Born and raised in Nigeria as the eldest of four children, she holds degrees in Business Management and Political Science. Her upbringing instilled in her a strong sense of leadership, responsibility, and compassion—qualities that continue to drive her commitment to nation-building. In this exclusive interview, she shares insights on her journey, the impact of her foundation, her views on politics and governance, and her vision for a more inclusive and empowered society. Esther Oluku brings excerpts

Let me into your background. Who is Ambassador Halima Sadiya Hadi? Tell us about your growing up, family, and education.

I am Amb. Halimat Sadiya Hadi, a businesswoman, philanthropist, and advocate for youth empowerment. I was born and raised in Nigeria, the first of four children. I have degrees in Business Management and Political Science. My upbringing instilled in me a strong sense of responsibility, leadership, and compassion, shaping my commitment to nation-building and societal impact.

I am aware you have a foundation called HalHad Foundation. What is its focus?

Yes, HalHad Foundation is dedicated to empowering vulnerable groups, particularly women and youths, by providing skill acquisition, mentorship, financial literacy, education, and economic opportunities. Our goal is to create sustainable solutions that uplift communities, fostering self-reliance and development.

Growing up, I witnessed the struggles of so many individuals—brilliant minds full of potential, dreams that could change the world, yet held back simply because they lacked opportunities. I know this reality all too well because I lived it.

I didn’t grow up with opportunities either. I had to fight, strive, and push through doors that were never opened for me. I had no shoulder to lean on, no hand to pull me up. But by God’s grace, I made it through and am still on the path to success. And because I know what it feels like to walk that lonely path, I never want another woman or child to feel alone in their journey.

That is why HalHad Foundation was born—not just as an organisation, but as a movement, a safe space, a lifeline. I have seen how a single act of kindness can change someone’s life. Recently, during our outreach in Masaka, Nasarawa State, I saw the raw struggles of women who just needed a little support, a little hope. They poured out their hearts, their pain, their challenges, and as much as we gave that day, I still felt the weight of those we couldn’t help. That feeling stays with me, and it fuels my drive to do more.

We want every child to know they are leaders, that their circumstances do not define their future. We want every woman to stand strong, to thrive, to know her worth—to understand that she is capable, powerful, and deserving of every success she dreams of.

At HalHad Foundation, we are here to uplift, educate, and empower. We are here to remind every struggling soul that they are never alone, that their dreams are valid, and that together, we can build a nation where women contribute to the economy, where they stand for themselves, and where no one is left behind.

By God’s grace, I will keep pushing, keep giving, keep holding on to every hand that needs lifting. Because helping others is not just a duty, it is my joy, my purpose, my calling.

How have you been able to impact people, and what are your plans for the future?

Through HalHad Foundation, we have trained young people in various skills, provided financial assistance, and engaged in community development projects. Moving forward, I plan to expand the foundation’s reach, establish skill acquisition centers, and collaborate with both government and private sectors to create more opportunities for economic and social empowerment.

From your profile, I noted that you are passionate about politics, governance, and national development. Tell us more about your perspectives on these.

I strongly believe that good governance is the foundation of national development. Politics should be about service, integrity, and inclusivity. Nigeria has immense potential, but we must prioritize visionary leadership, youth inclusion, women inclusion, and policy-driven reforms to harness our resources effectively.

A lot of people see politics as a dirty game, but to me, it’s not. Make no mistake, there’s dirt on it, just like every other sector of the country. But I don’t see it as an embodiment of it. Politics is actually a powerful tool for creating positive change—not to enrich our pockets or to escape from poverty, but to shape our country’s future and make a real difference in people’s lives.

Every nation of the world needs strong and competent governance for national development. This is because good governance provides an enabling environment for development to take place. It is critical to have effective leadership that can drive progress and improve the lives of citizens. Politics, governance, and national development are interconnected and interdependent. Politics provides the framework for governance, governance ensures the effective management of resources and institutions, and national development is the ultimate goal of these efforts.

Do you intend to aspire for an elective office in the future, and why?

The focus now is on the Foundation—giving meaning to people’s lives and helping young people discover themselves. Giving the underprivileged in society a shot at life and helping them see beyond their limitations.

I believe leadership is about service, and if given the opportunity, I would be open to a role where I can directly contribute to impactful policies and national development. However, for now, my focus remains seriously on empowering people through my foundation and business initiatives.

What’s your take on the current administration of President Bola Tinubu?

The administration has shown efforts towards economic reform and policy restructuring. However, governance should always be about delivering tangible results to the people, addressing economic challenges, security issues, and youth unemployment. A lot has happened since the President assumed office. Change comes with a lot of sacrifices. Sometimes it may not seem like it, but it will eventually happen. Let’s hope our country is going through such a phase and that there will be light at the end of the tunnel. There is still work to be done in ensuring that the policies directly benefit the common man.

And what’s your projection of this administration at the end of its four-year tenure?

Let’s revisit this question by the end of the four-year tenure, okay?

Do you think youths are having their way in this administration?

The level of youth involvement is increasing, but it is still not enough. We need more young people in decision-making positions—not just as assistants or spokespersons but as actual policymakers. Youths are the backbone of any nation, and their voices should be actively shaping policies, governance, and national development. Some youth initiatives have been put in place, and I believe more will follow before the end of the current administration.

Education is vital for young ones to realize their ambitions. How will you rate the education sector in the country?

The education sector in Nigeria is facing serious challenges, from underfunding to outdated curricula and inadequate infrastructure. While there have been efforts to improve it, much more needs to be done.

We need increased investment in education, better training for teachers, modernized learning facilities, and policies that align education with industry needs. Our educational sector is nothing to write home about—very sad. This country needs to prioritize education. There are more kids in the streets here in Nigeria than in so many underdeveloped countries in Africa, yet we parade ourselves as the giants of Africa.

I will implore the current administration to come up with programs to help children understand the importance of education and also to make it easier for the average Nigerian to gain quality education. The survival of our country greatly depends on our educational system, and it is sad that we are paying little or no interest in it.

A lot of Nigerians are leaving the country in droves for greener pastures. What’s your take on the Japa syndrome?

Leaving the country in search of greener pastures is never the best solution. A lot of Nigerians are stranded over there. Some are too ashamed to return home after realizing that it’s not always what it seems like.

What is fashion to you, and how do you manage advances from the opposite sex? Have you ever been a victim of sexual harassment?

Fashion, to me, is a form of self-expression and confidence. It is a way to communicate who you are without speaking.