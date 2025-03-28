Abuja Guards Polo Club Announces 2025 Sallah and Easter Tournaments

Mary Nnah

This April, the Abuja Guards Polo Club is bringing double the excitement with two back-to-back tournaments, giving polo lovers and socialites a spectacular way to celebrate Sallah and Easter.

From April 3rd to 6th, 2025, the Sallah Tournament will open the month, bringing together members of the prestigious club for an exciting display of skill, camaraderie, and the timeless tradition of polo.

For four days, top players from within the club will take to the field, engaging in a highly competitive and exhilarating showcase of speed, precision, and strategy.

The energy will be electric, with the unmistakable sounds of galloping ponies and the sharp crack of mallets filling the air.

Beyond the competition, this tournament offers something even more—an opportunity for families, friends, and polo enthusiasts to celebrate Sallah in a truly memorable way.

The best part? It is completely free. Polo fans will witness intense matches, while those seeking a sophisticated social scene will enjoy a refined atmosphere of hospitality, networking, and engaging conversations.

Speaking on the upcoming tournaments, Acting President of Abuja Guards Polo Club, Col. Yusuf Bello, expressed his enthusiasm, stating: “The Sallah and Easter Tournaments are more than just a competition; they are a celebration of tradition, sportsmanship, and community. Every year, we come together not only to showcase our passion for polo but to strengthen the bonds that make this club a family.

“This year, we are dedicated to delivering an unparalleled experience, combining the thrill of the sport with the elegance and camaraderie that define the Abuja Guards Polo Club. We eagerly anticipate welcoming our members and guests to Asokoro for an unforgettable four days of polo and festivity.”

As the energy from Sallah lingers, the Easter Tournament, from April 18th to 20th, will continue the excitement. Polo enthusiasts will once again gather for another weekend of high-speed action, camaraderie, and refined entertainment. The excitement of these tournaments will extend beyond the field, creating an immersive atmosphere for guests to indulge in. Spectators can enjoy gourmet dining at the club’s restaurant, with curated menus that perfectly complement the tournament experience.

A specialty marketplace will feature a selection of vendors offering fashion, luxury goods, equestrian accessories, and unique finds, ensuring that every guest leaves with more than just memories.

The Abuja Guards Polo Club is set to be a highlight spot of the holiday season this April. Whether you are drawn to the thrill of the matches, the refined hospitality, or the opportunity to enjoy an elegant social experience, these events promise the perfect blend of sport and celebration.