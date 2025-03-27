SHAPING THE FUTURE OF THE PUBLIC SERVICE

MADU IBRAHIM calls for transformational leadership

Nigeria, the most populous nation in Africa, currently stands at an intersection where the effectiveness of its public service will determine its path. Despite heavy investments, ongoing reforms, and policy formulation, about 56 per cent of Nigerians live below the poverty line. This reveals a gap between reform initiation and their effective implementation. With about a third of Nigerians not having access to clean water, an entrepreneur struggling daily with several bureaucratic processes to get his/her business registered, an accident victim requiring urgent medical attention but met with an ill-equipped and understaffed hospital as well as insecurity challenges, these and many more reflect a lacuna in the Public Service. These have been attributed to governance constraints, poor planning, lack of accountability and corruption among others and have largely hindered national development. Addressing them will require deliberate forays into the reasons for their existence in the first place. However, at the centre of it is the public service, the vehicle responsible for the effective implementation of policies and reforms as well as providing feedback to guide policymakers in formulating best-fit policies and reforms. Hence, solving the challenges may require continuous review of existing policies or perhaps formulation of new ones, strategic partnerships and collaborations, as well as leveraging technology.

Rear Admiral Monty Khana (rtd) of the Indian Navy once said “Enhancing organisational structure through harnessing digital technology, without corresponding development of the human resource will result in an expensive organisation. While developing the human resources without enhancing the organisational structure will lead to an inefficient organisation.”

While initiating reforms and leveraging technology in the twenty-first century environment is good, the game changer lies in public leaders taking ownership of challenges, processes, and solutions. What is required are leaders who will actively participate in governance at all levels, and enhance the efficiency of public service delivery in Nigeria.

A compelling example of transformative leadership in public service is Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala’s tenure as Nigeria’s Minister of Finance (2003–2006, 2011–2015). Her leadership was instrumental in steering Nigeria’s economic reforms, strengthening fiscal policies, and improving transparency in public financial management.

One of her most notable achievements was negotiating the historic debt relief deal that led to Nigeria’s exit from the Paris Club debt burden, freeing up resources for critical development projects. She also championed the implementation of the Government Integrated Financial Management System (GIFMIS) and the Treasury Single Account (TSA), streamlining public finance and curbing leakages. Through her reforms, she reinforced the principles of accountability and efficiency, setting a high standard for governance in Nigeria’s public sector.

Burdened with the vision to close the gap between Africa and the rest of the world by improving the lives of Africans through transformed public service delivery, the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation recognises that active and effective public service is vital in providing tailored solutions to peculiar Nigerian and larger African challenges.

Having spent over five million pounds, and equipping 250 leaders across Africa both in its Public Leaders Programme and Master of Public Policy at the University of Oxford, undoubtedly, the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation is committed to restoring the ethos of public service delivery in Nigeria and addressing the root cause of inefficiency in public service delivery through human capacity development, partnerships and collaborations. It is therefore unsurprising that success stories from alumni of the various programmes continue to improve public service delivery across Africa. Notable is that of Mr. Abraham Oludolapo, whose groundbreaking reform project influenced the establishment of a standard framework for addressing sexual harassment within the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

Being an alumnus and a proud member of the Courageous Cohort 3 of the Public Leaders Programme, the six months of world-class training, seminars, interactions with guest speakers, and networking with diverse minds has been greatly beneficial and still resonates in my mind.

Importantly, at the heart of the inadequacy of public service delivery is the dearth of leadership. The twenty-first century’s volatile, uncertain, complex and ambiguous environment seeks leaders not just in title but at heart. Leaders who are convicted are leaders who will redefine service delivery and restore trust in the Public Service system. The time for public service transformation is now.

Commander Ibrahim is a Helicopter Pilot and Certified Flight Instructor at the Naval Air Base Ojo, Lagos