Rest: A Key to Healthier You

By Sylvester Ojenagbon

In a world that glorifies unending hustle, any attempt to give oneself a break and rest often comes with feelings of guilt. It is almost as if those who habitually slow down to rest are lazy, lackadaisical, or unambitious. Mounting scientific evidence however points to the fact that rest is neither a luxury nor a waste of time—it is a fundamental pillar of health. Rest plays a major role in sustaining our well-being.

If the truth were told, we would understand that our bodies are not designed for continual exertion or pressure; they require constant periods of slowdown to repair, rebuild, and rejuvenate. Lack of rest can lead to impaired learning and memory, difficulty focusing and reacting, increased risk of accidents, and impaired problem-solving and decision-making.

Lack of rest can also lead to weakened immune system, increased risk of chronic diseases, metabolic disturbances, hormonal imbalances, increased pain sensitivity, and increased risk of cancer. Studies show a strong correlation between inadequate sleep and increased risk of heart disease, stroke, and hypertension.

Lack of rest can equally lead to reduced productivity, mood swings and irritability, as well as increased risk of early death. That could be one of the reasons why taking a nap is a necessity in many Asian homes and companies. Besides Asian cultures, Mediterranean and Latin cultures also have an agelong tradition of taking a siesta, which is essentially a midday break.

Today, many companies around the world are becoming more progressive and are seeing the importance of adopting a routine where their employees can take a nap. This not only helps to increase productivity in the workplace but also allows for a relatively healthier lifestyle. Huffington Post, Google, Nike, and Facebook are among the companies that have embraced this culture.

Now, rest is not just about taking a nap. According to an internal medicine physician and work-life integration researcher Dr Saundra Dalton-Smith, there are seven distinct types of rest which are essential for our overall well-being. They are physical, mental, sensory, emotional, social, creative, and spiritual rest.

Physical rest involves giving your body time to recover, and this can be either passive or active. Passive rest involves sleep, naps, and simply lying down, while active rest involves activities like stretching and massage, which promote circulation and flexibility, while mental rest is about giving your mind a break from constant stimulation. Activities like brief breaks during the workday, mindfulness, and disconnecting from technology can help.

Sensory rest involves minimising the overload of stimuli which our senses are constantly bombarded with. Examples include finding quiet spaces, dimming lights, and limiting screen time. Emotional rest, on the other hand, involves creating space to express your feelings and reducing emotional burdens. It is about being authentic and having safe spaces to share.

Social rest focuses on spending time with people who uplift you and setting boundaries with those who drain your energy, while creative rest involves allowing yourself to appreciate beauty and inspiration. It can include enjoying nature, listening to music, or engaging in artistic activities.

Spiritual rest is all about connecting with a sense of purpose and meaning. It can involve meditation, prayer, or spending time in nature.

In our fast-paced world, making rest a priority requires intentionality and a shift in perspective. So, start with a shift of mindset. Convince yourself that rest is not a luxury; it is a necessity. Deal with the guilt that comes with taking a break to rest and recognise that taking care of yourself is not by any means selfish. Remind yourself of the positive impacts of rest—increased energy, improved focus, better mood, and enhanced overall health.

Som as you schedule your activities, include periods of rest. Treat rest like any other important appointment. Block out time in your calendar for sleep, relaxation, and enjoyable activities. Plan for both daily micro-rests (short breaks) and longer periods of rest, like weekends and vacations.

Take short breaks in the course of the day to disconnect from work and technology, and engage in activities that promote relaxation, such as deep breathing, meditation, or stretching. Establish clear boundaries between work and personal time, and communicate your need for rest to those around you. Learn to say “no” to commitments that will overstretch you.

At home, create a relaxing bedtime routine to signal to your body that it is time to wind down and develop a morning routine that allows for a calm start to the day. Create a sleep-friendly bedroom: dark, quiet, and cool. Prioritise sleep, aiming for recommended hours of quality sleep every night. Maintain a consistent sleep schedule, even on weekends. Set limits on screen time, especially before bed; designate tech-free zones or times; and use apps or features that help you manage screen time. Limit caffeine and alcohol, especially before bed. Designate spaces in your home for relaxation

Remember the seven types of rest and ensure you incorporate a variety of them into your daily life. Actively find activities that provide physical, mental, emotional, social, sensory, creative, and spiritual rest.

It is important to always remember that making rest a priority is a process—it takes time and consistent effort. So, be patient with yourself, and celebrate small victories as you embark on this new journey.

Rest is not a sign of weakness or laziness; it is vital for optimal health and well-being. By prioritising it, we can unlock our full potential and live healthier, more fulfilling lives. It is time to recognise this silent healer and give ourselves the rest we deserve.

Ojenagbon, a health communication expert, lives in Lagos.