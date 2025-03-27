Reps Pledge More Budgetary Allocation for Regulatory Agencies

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja





The House of Representatives Committee on Healthcare Services has said it would prevail on the federal government to increase funding for healthcare regulatory agencies in Nigeria.

This assurance was given yesterday during an oversight visit to the Nurses and Midwifery Council of Nigeria (NMCN) to assess the state of healthcare services in Nigeria.

Chairman of the House Committee on Healthcare Services, Hon. Amos Gwamna Magaji, who led other members of the committee to NMCN headquarters in Abuja, said the regulatory agencies require adequate funding to enable them discharge their functions.

Magaji also appealed to the federal government to prioritize the development of a comprehensive healthcare policy that addresses the unique needs of Nigerians.

He added that such a policy would help to guide the development of the healthcare sector and ensure that Nigerians receive quality healthcare services.

“We are calling on the government to look into this and ensure that regulatory bodies are encouraged to deliver on their mandate. If they produce quack doctors, it means our hospitals will become killing fields. We don’t want that,” he said.

Magaji commended the agency for taking “giant steps” towards delivering on its mandate but noted that more needs to be done.

He however said that more is expected from the Council, adding that increased funding would enable regulatory agencies to effectively monitor and license healthcare professionals and facilities in Nigeria.

According to him, there is need for professionalism and empathy in healthcare delivery, particularly among nurses and midwives, who make up the largest number of healthcare workers in Nigeria.

Furthermore, Magaji highlighted the importance of addressing the brain drain in Nigeria’s healthcare sector.

He noted that many healthcare professionals are leaving the country in search of better opportunities, resulting in a shortage of skilled workers in the sector.

To address this challenge, Magaji proposed increasing the number of training programs for healthcare professionals, as well as improving the working conditions and remuneration of healthcare workers in Nigeria.

While welcoming the National Assembly Committee, the Acting Registrar of the NMCN, Alhassan Ndagi, sought their assistance in addressing the challenges facing the healthcare sector, particularly the shortage of nurses and midwives.

He noted that despite efforts to increase the number of training institutions and admission quotas, the system is not absorbing the newly trained professionals, leading to a brain drain in the sector.

The Acting Registrar also pointed out the need for improved working conditions and equipment for healthcare professionals.

“If you have the manpower, you don’t have the equipment. It’s not going to work,” he said.

He emphasized the importance of empathy and professionalism in healthcare delivery, particularly in Nigeria where healthcare professionals are often overworked and underappreciated.

Alhassan said the council has established offices in various states and has designed a reporting mechanism to address cases of professional misconduct.