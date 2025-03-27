PANDEF Applauds Tinubu for Signing South-South Development Commission Bill into Law

•As APGA hails president for awarding 2nd Niger Bridge link road project

Chuks Okocha and Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja





The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) has expressed deep appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for signing the South-South Development Commission Bill into law.

The landmark decision, announced on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, has been hailed as a crucial step in addressing the unique developmental challenges of the region.

In another development, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Sly Ezeokenwa, has commended President Tinubu for his commitment to enhancing national infrastructure, particularly in the South-East, with commencement of key road projects connecting the Second Niger Bridge.

President Tinubu, earlier yesterday, at Ogbunike, Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra State, officially flagged-off the construction of a 17.5km by 2 dual carriageway linking the newly constructed Second Niger Bridge to the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway (Phase 2B, Contract No. 8793).

This follows Monday’s flag-off of Phase 2A, which focuses on an access road connecting Delta and Anambra States to the landmark bridge.

Meanwhile, in a statement signed by PANDEF’s National Chairman, Ambassador Dr. Godknows Boladei Igali, the forum also commended the National Assembly for expediting work on the legislation, emphasizing the move has reinforced the confidence of South-South communities in the federal government’s commitment to equitable regional development.

“PANDEF is hopeful that in setting up this new Commission, Mr. President will carefully select competent and experienced individuals who will complement the efforts of our governors in delivering sustainable progress to the region, which has for decades contributed immensely to the Nigerian economy,” the statement read.

The group further called for urgent action on other pressing concerns, including environmental remediation from oil and gas exploration and addressing severe infrastructural deficits that pose existential threats to the South-South.

Additionally, PANDEF urged President Tinubu to swiftly restore democratic governance in Rivers State by reinstating Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his Deputy, and the State Assembly, following widespread calls from across the country.

Reaffirming its commitment to collaboration and peace, PANDEF expressed optimism for sustained dialogue and progress under the current administration.

On his part, APGA national chairman Chief Sly Ezeokenwa in a statement described the development as a significant step toward unlocking the full economic potential of the South-East and South-South regions, ensuring that the Second Niger Bridge achieves its intended purpose of boosting trade, commerce, and connectivity.

He stressed that APGA, as Nigeria’s foremost progressive party, has always championed infrastructural expansion and human capital development, core principles that align with President Tinubu’s renewed efforts in these critical areas.

The APGA National Chairman further praised the progressive leadership of Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo whom he said has remained steadfast in driving infrastructural transformation and human capital development in Anambra State.

He said Governor Soludo’s visionary approach to urban renewal, road construction, and social investments complements the ongoing federal efforts, is reinforcing APGA’s commitment to the development of Nigeria as a whole.

His words: “As APGA continues to advocate for inclusive governance and regional development, Barrister Ezeokenwa called for sustained collaboration between the federal and state governments to ensure the timely completion of these projects for the benefit of all Nigerians”.