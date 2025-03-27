Otti: I’ll Set Bar of Governance High to Prevent Mediocrity in Abia

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, has said that he was determined to set very high standard of governance in the state to prevent mediocre people becoming governor of the state in future.

He stated this at the flag-off event for the reconstruction of the Orpet-Umuafai-Lodu- Ahiaeke road and the Ahiaeke-Okwuta – Bende road in Umuahia, totaling 8.11km.

“What we have come to do is to raise the governance bar so high that there shall be no room for little thinkers and self-seeking actors in our political space when we are done,” he said.

Otti promised that the reconstruction of the road network, which connects some communities within the capital city, would be completed in nine months.

He said that putting the roads in good shape would “end the daily hassles of thousands of people who ply them as they go about their regular social and economic activities.

“The roads, when completed, would offer a wide array of benefits to different stakeholder groups, including transporters and commuters, farmers, property owners and developers, students and traders who function along these corridors,” he said.

The governor stated that his ultimate goal in fixing the road infrastructure in the state capital was “expanding the Umuahia ecosystem and supporting entrepreneurs and their families as well as lessening the economic burden of fixed income earners.”

Otti also used the event held at Ahiaeke in Umuahia North Local Government Area to announce his plan to launch the state Urban Mass Transit initiative in the next few months.

He said that the urban mass transit initiative “will not only change the way we move people and goods in the cities like Umuahia and Aba (but) will also streamline transport services, cut cost for commuters and improve the safety of passengers at any time of the day or night.

“The modern bus terminals and shelters currently under construction and the superior quality road networks in the city shall form the infrastructure backbone for the new intra and inter-city transport regime in Abia State.”

The member representing Ikwuano/Umuahia federal constituency, Hon. Obi Aguocha, who was at the event, commended Governor Otti for his grass-roots-focused projects.

He noted that the roads were of great economic importance to the agrarian communities around the area, saying that it would facilitate smooth transportation of farm produce thereby reducing food prices, and also enhance land value.

Aguocha appealed to the governor to equally fix the Ofeke road which he said has long been abandoned by previous administrations.

However, Otti promptly granted the request and directed the state Commissioner for Works to assess the condition of the road and report back to him.