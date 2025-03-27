Ogun, Morocco Sign MoU on Energy, Education, Infrastructure, Others

The Ogun State government has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Confederation of General Employers of Morocco (CGEM) to collaborate on power generation and distribution, education, housing, infrastructure, and port development.

A statement yesterday revealed that Governor Dapo Abiodun signed on behalf of the State, while Mr. Ali Zerouali signed for the Moroccan team.

Speaking at the event held at the Governor’s Office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, Abiodun noted that Morocco has achieved significant success in the areas of education, technology, manufacturing, agriculture, and a host of others, from which Ogun State would benefit.

According to the governor, Morocco offers a 30 percent subsidy as an incentive for investors and has signed 60 trade agreements with different countries across the world, as well as becoming a leader in solar energy.

He stated that the country has transitioned from importing to exporting electric vehicles to Europe and manufacturing parts for aircraft manufacturers.

The success story of Morocco, the governor emphasised, would be replicated in Nigeria with the arrival of the Confederation of General Employers of Morocco to establish operations in Ogun State.

He said: “We hope that in our partnership we can unlock all the potential and maximise it. We want to learn from you how you perfected hydro, solar, and gas energy, presenting the right mix that, of course, brings down the cost of energy.

“We identified agriculture, agribusiness, and agricultural technology, in which you are very advanced. Morocco today is the largest producer of fertilizer on the continent and one of the biggest exporters of fertilizer. I recall that you were informed of the plan to establish a massive fertilizer plant in Nigeria. We hope that we can bring that plant to Ogun State.

“Being an industrial state, we discussed manufacturing and industrial development, in which you’ve excelled. How do we partner? How do we learn from you so we are not starting from scratch? How do we develop technology together? How do we collaborate with companies in Morocco to bring the automobile industry to Ogun State, where we know that from here, you can easily ship vehicles to all other countries in Sub-Saharan Africa?”

He added that the state has a Special Economic Zone at the Gateway International Airport, which would serve as a Free Trade Zone, adding that it was important to partner on how to transfer technology and collaborate to bring manufacturing and agricultural companies to the state.

Abiodun noted that the state has a scheme called the “Light Up Ogun Project,” which requires about 6,000 to 7,000 megawatts to power the numerous industries operating in the state.

“We have issues with generation capacity, we have issues with efficient and effective distribution, we have issues with transmission, and we know that you have succeeded in that area in Morocco.

“We discussed how we can collaborate to ensure we generate enough electricity for the state under our Light Up Ogun Project,” he added.

He stated that his administration was ready to partner with the Moroccans in the area of technical and vocational education by further strengthening the existing technical colleges to train Nigerian graduates and bring about an economic revolution, as witnessed in Morocco.

On infrastructure, the state helmsman stressed the need for the extension of the Blue Line from Lagos to Ogun State, as the state has obtained approval to do so.

“Ogun State has a designated port area called Olokola, which is meant to be the deepest seaport in Nigeria. The desire to construct the port has been present for quite some time, and we would like to see this happening under our watch, even if it is a temporary berth port in the meantime,” he added.

Abiodun also informed his guests of his administration’s plan to build more houses for citizens and transform towns in the state into smart cities.

He added that despite the 5,000 houses built by his administration, there is still much to do, hence the need for partnership in the housing sector.

Speaking earlier, Zerouali stated that his organisation was ready to partner with the state in the automobile, agro-food industries, and the education sector, with the belief that it would help to strengthen the cordial relationship and friendship, as well as enhance economic ties between the two countries.