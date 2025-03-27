  • Thursday, 27th March, 2025

NPFL: Bendel Insurance Hold Kano Pillars in Midweek Stalemate 

Featured | 1 hour ago

Bendel Insurance Football Club of Benin, Wednesday continued with their impressive performance as they secured a point against Kano Pillars in the Match-day 31 of the Nigeria Premier Football League(NPFL) after a goalless draw.

The Benin Arsenals remained resilient throughout the period of the midweek game which ended in 0-0 draw at the Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano.

Bendel went into the game with the confidence from the 1-0 victory at home against Sunshine Stars last weekend and were well prepared to take their pound of flesh in Kano but the host however maintained their resistance against Insurance resurgence.

Recall that the  Benin Arsenals surrendered all three points to Kano Pillars in a 1-0 loss in their first round meeting at the Samuel Ogbemudia stadium, Benin.

The captain of Insurance FC, Meyiwa Oritseweyinmi, expressed the team’s conference ahead of the match in Kano, saying that it was a payback time.

Insurance will be host to the defending champions Rangers International of Enugu in the Match-day 32 after the Federation Cup round of 32 clash with Adamawa Utd scheduled for Wednesday, April 2, 2025  in Lafia, Nasarawa State.

The valuable away point at Kano Pillars has lifted up the Benin Arsenals to 45 points and 7th on the log.

RESULTS 

Abia War 2-0 Lobi Stars

Bayelsa 1-0 Rivers Utd

K’Pillars 0-0 B’Insurance 

Kwara Utd 1-0 Nasarawa 

Sunshine 0-0 Heartland 

