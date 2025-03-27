New FCT CP, Adewale, Assumes Duty

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The newly appointed Commissioner of Police (CP)for the Federal Capital Territory(FCT), Ajao Adewale, officially assumed duty yesterday. This followed his decoration as a CP by the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, in Abuja on Tuesday.

Adewale was decorated alongside 18 other new CPs and 20 Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs), including his immediate predecessor, AIG Olatunji Disu.

Speaking at the handing-over ceremony at the Command Headquarters in Abuja, yesterday, Adewale pledged to enhance security through intelligence-driven and proactive policing.

Meanwhile, residents of the FCT are eagerly awaiting the outcome of the ongoing investigation into the train mishap that claimed the life of a woman on Monday morning in Idu area of FCT.

The command, in a statement signed by their Spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, a Superintendent of Police, stated that on March 24, 2025, at about 11:00 a.m, FCT Police responded to a distress call reporting an unconscious female on the railway tracks behind Zeberced Company, Idu.

“Upon arrival, officers found a lifeless and disfigured female body, believed to have been struck by a train. The remains were evacuated to Kubwa General Hospital, where her death was confirmed. Efforts are ongoing to identify her and locate her relatives,” she said.

To this end, residents are anxious to know the circumstances surrounding the death of the female victim.

A food vendor, Ebere Uzoka, who expressed dismay over the train mishap, asked: “Was the said train accident a case of hit-and-run by the train driver, or what actually happened? Who was the driver of the train? Was there any arrest to forestall future occurrences, or is this one of the numerous investigations by the command whose findings are never made public?”

This will be the first major assignment by the new Commissioner of Police, and the public are waiting to know the outcome of the police probe into the unfortunate incident.

The new CP, Adewale, takes over from Assistant Inspector-General, Tunji Disu, who has been redeployed to head the Special Protection Unit at the Force Headquarters.

Adewale promised officers under his command quality leadership and reassured Abuja residents of a more responsive and efficient policing approach.

He applauded his predecessor’s leadership and vowed to build on his achievements to ensure effective service delivery.

“On behalf of the officers and men of this command, I appreciate the quality leadership that the immediate past CP exhibited while he was here. I want to assure you that we will fit well into the shoes. When you are in your office, you will receive good news about us.

“For the men, I promise quality leadership. For the residents of Abuja, I assure you of quality service delivery, impactful policing, and intelligence-driven and proactive policing under my watch. I can assure you of that. With God on our side, we will move from strength to greater strength,” he said.

In his farewell remarks, Disu urged personnel of the command to extend the same level of support and cooperation to the new CP.

“We have spoken with the management team, and they have pledged to give the new Commissioner of Police their full cooperation. Most importantly, we thank you for all the wonderful work you have done for the command. I implore you to give the same cooperation to the new CP,” Disu said.