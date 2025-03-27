Navy Holds Medical, Educational Rhapsodies in Delta Community

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

The Nigerian Navy Forward Operating Base (FOB) in Escravos, Delta State, yesterday took medical, educational rhapsodies and career talks to Madangho community as part of its non-kinetic approach in tackling unwholesome activities in the maritime sector.

The people of Aruton, Ogidigben and Ajudaigbo gathered at Madangho community in Warri South West Local Government Area of Delta State to benefit from the Navy gesture, which also aimed at deepening military-civilian relationship.

The Commanding Officer, FOB Escravos, Navy Captain Ikenna Okoloagu, while flagging-off the exercise, said it was in appreciation of the support of the host communities in the FOB, Escravos areas of responsibility.

“Forward Operating Base Escravos is one of the Nigerian Navy bases operating in the Niger Delta area as part of efforts to curtail crude oil theft, pipeline vandalism and other acts of economic sabotage.

“In the quest of the base to achieve its mandate, the support of the host communities has been crucial. As such, the base wants to give back to the host communities to express its appreciation for the support and also to boost the existing cordial relationship.

“Pertinently, this is in furtherance of the strategic directives of the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral E.I. Ogalla Admiralty Medal and the base’s operational mandate under the auspices of Operation Delta Sanity II,” he said.

Navy Captain Ikenna Okoloagu said the FOB Escravos was in Madangho community to conduct free medical and educational rhapsodies as well as a career talks for indigenes in the various host communities such as Ugborodo (Arunton), Ajudaigbo and Ogidigben.

He disclosed that medical aspect of the exercise involved health education and medical consultation as well as distribution of medication, treated mosquito nets, insecticides and eye glasses among others with the aim of supporting the wellbeing of indigenes in the host communities.

According to him, “On the other hand, the educational aspect involves distribution of educational materials to school children whilst delivering career mentorship to them so as to broaden their horizon towards a productive future.

“Finally, the career talks are being conducted in collaboration with Kedahan Services Limited Training School and will focus on various career and business opportunities as well as paths.”

The FOB Escravos boss said the career talks were delivered to youths from the various host communities with the aim of encouraging them to shun criminality and instead strive towards building profitable ventures and a productive future for themselves whilst contributing to nation building.

“It is believed that the conduct of this medical and educational rhapsodies as well as career talks will further endear the Nigerian Navy to the populace thereby improving the existing cooperation between the host communities and Forward Operating Base Escravos.

“By extension, it is expected that an improved cooperation will be crucial in attaining the dictates of the Strategic Directives of the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral E.I. Ogalla to root out all forms of illegalities within the maritime environment.

“It is equally expected that this would support efforts geared towards increasing crude oil production thereby enhancing Nigeria’s economic prosperity of the nation,” he added.

Mrs. Rosemary Imhanwa, who delivered the career talks, said it was aimed at changing the mindsets of the youths towards productive ventures as against criminalities in the maritime sector.

A community leader in Madangho, Solomon Uwahwah, expressed appreciation to the FOB Escravos for bringing the exercise to the area, noting that it will further strengthen the relationship between the military and the community people.