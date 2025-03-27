Mimiko: Retiring Military Officers at 60 Great Disservice to Nigeria

Linus Aleke in Abuja





The former governor of Ondo State, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko, yesterday said it was a disservice to the nation for military officers to acquire so much training, battlefield exposure and equipment mastery in diverse operations, only for them to be retired when they have so much to offer the upcoming generation.

Mimiko also called for a review of certain government policies, especially regarding the terms and conditions of service of the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

Speaking at the official unveiling of a book, “Warrior Ethos in Perspective,” authored by Major General Charles Ofoche (Retired), the former governor expressed concern about the retirement age of military officers.

According to him, “Something tells me that something is wrong if all these young men with bundles of intellect are retired in their prime.”

Recalling that officers are retired at 56, 58, and 60 years, Mimiko said, “Thank God the country is beginning to realise this. In academia, the retirement age is now 70 years, as it is in the judiciary. I think 60 years, considering all that training, is a disservice to the nation.”

Describing General Ofoche as a man of integrity and character who is ready to stretch above his limits to achieve results, Mimiko said he was not surprised he came out with the book, ‘Warrior Ethos in Perspective’, because he embodied this ethos as an officer.

“As the Brigade Commander in Ondo, he displayed exemplary character. Thank God for the calibre of officers like him who worked so hard to ensure security was at a high level in our state. I use the opportunity to salute the armed forces for what they are doing for our nation,” he said.

In his keynote address at the occasion, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, said the book is not just a literary contribution but a profound reflection on the values, sacrifices, and indomitable spirit that define their noble profession of arms.

He stated that the character of warfare has evolved significantly due to advancements in technology, asymmetric threats, and unconventional battlefronts.

General Musa stressed that no level of sophistication in warfare can replace the essence of the warrior ethos, as aptly captured by the writer.

Warrior ethos, he said, exudes an unyielding code of conduct that embodies courage, discipline, selflessness, vigilance, and an unbreakable will to serve.

He noted this ethos remains the backbone of military effectiveness and national security.

According to him, “In the book, the author compares the traditional values of warrior ethos within Nigeria and other cultures, providing a comparative analysis that is both intellectually stimulating and pragmatically relevant.

“He underscores that while technology and strategy shape modern battles, it is the resilience, discipline and mental fortitude of the soldier that determine victory in the face of adversity.

“For us in the Nigerian Armed Forces, the lessons in this book are indispensable and remain vital in conducting our operations across the country.

“As we continue to confront contemporary security challenges, including insurgency, terrorism, banditry and other asymmetric threats, the need for a strong warrior ethos among our personnel cannot be overstated.”

Noting that men and women in uniform must not only be equipped with superior firepower but also with unshakeable mental and emotional resolve to defend our nation at all costs, the CDS said: “The development of true warriors requires consistent mentorship, rigorous training and a culture that rewards valour, integrity and selfless service. It is our duty to ensure that our troops remain battle-ready, physically and mentally fit, and unwavering in their loyalty to our fatherland.”

Emphasing that the warrior ethos is not limited to the battlefield, the CDS stated that it must be ingrained in the political, economic, and social fabric of the nation.

Earlier in his address of welcome, the author of the book, Major General Ofoche (Rtd.), said he was inspired to write the book because “we all owe it to Nigeria to make it a better place by being solution-seekers and good role models, preventing those without a good conscience from taking over with evil”.

The former Director-General of the Armed Forces Research and Development Bureau stated that war defines coexistence in life, adding that we fight nations’ wars, economic wars, and internal family wars.

He concluded that the military worldwide serves two purposes: the prosecution of war and the preservation of peace.