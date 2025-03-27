Maritime Transport Unions Threaten Withdrawal from NPA’s Call-up System over Inefficiencies, Delays

Funmi Ogundare





The Council of Maritime Transport Unions and Associations (COMTUA) has expressed dissatisfaction with the Call-Up System (ETO) introduced by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), alleging it has failed to address the ongoing issues faced by maritime transport operators at Lagos seaports.

As a result, the union has threatened to withdraw from the system and has issued a 20-day notice to the NPA, which will take effect on April 7.

The National President, Adeyinka Aroyewun, in a statement, explained the union’s members will cease participation in the Call-Up System managed by Truck Transit Park Limited (TTP) at the ports after this date.

The notice, dated March 19, 2025, was addressed to the NPA’s Managing Director, with copies sent to several key stakeholders, including Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, the Attorney General of the Federation, the Department of State Services (DSS), police commissioners in Lagos and the Western Port Commands as well as the Nigerian Shippers’ Council in Apapa.

Aroyewun noted that its decision to withdraw from the system stems from the ETO’s failure to resolve long-standing issues such as traffic congestion, delays in cargo movement, and significant loss of working hours at the ports.

He argued that these problems have disrupted their operations and harmed their livelihoods.

According to him, “As you are aware, the call-up system has not been effective in managing traffic and congestion at the ports, leading to significant delays and inefficiencies in the transportation of goods.

“Despite our efforts to work with the NPA to address these issues, the system has continued to fail, causing disruption to our operations and impacting our members’ livelihoods.”

The union also clarified that its withdrawal will be temporary, pending the outcome of a lawsuit filed by some of its members at the Federal High Court in Lagos, challenging the mandatory implementation of the Call-Up System by the NPA.

Despite this, he stated that COMTUA has expressed its commitment towards abiding by traffic regulations and ensuring that its members do not obstruct roads leading to the ports; and has also offered to collaborate with the NPA in finding a more effective solution that benefits all stakeholders.

“The proposed disengagement is a necessary step to protect its members’ businesses from further harm,” the president said, urging the ports management to understand the union’s position.