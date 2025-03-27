Ibas Suspends All Political Office Holders Appointed by Fubara

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd) , has suspended all political office holders appointed by the suspended governor, Siminalayi Fubara.

In a statement signed by his Chief of Staff, yesterday night, Ibas said the action was pursuant to the powers conferred on him by President Bola Tinubu.

The suspended officers include: the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), the Chief of Staff, Commissioners, Chairmen and members of all boards, councils of agencies, commissions, institutions and parastatals.

Others are special advisers and senior special assistants to Governor Fubara.

Ibas said: “This suspension takes effect from Wednesday March 26, 2025 the affected officers are to hand over to the permanent secretaries in their MDAs. Where there may be no permanent secretary, they are to hand over to the most senior director/head of administration”.

Meanwhile, Ibas has charged the newly appointed SSG, Prof Ibibia Worika, to bring his wealth of experience to bear in governance of the state.

The former Chief of Naval Staff, gave the charge shortly after swearing in Prof Worika as the new SSG at the Executive Chambers of Government House yesterday.

The Administrator, who congratulated Worika on his appointment, said the choice was not merely an administrative decision but a statement of intent.

He explained that the new SSG has an unparallel expertise in law, policy and international governance, which align with the mission to restore law, order, integrity and public trust in Rivers State.

He said: “To our new SSG, the task ahead is onerous, but your track record leaves no doubt in our minds that you will prove your mettle. Rivers State needs your intellect, grit and unweaving dedication. Together, we will write a new chapter of progress for this great state.

“Prof Worika’s role will be critical in driving this vision, ensuring that every policy, every decision and every action is in consonance with this administration’s mandate to restore law and order, stabilise the polity and to create the necessary conditions for the restoration of democratic institutions and representations.”

Ibas enjoined the new SSG to brace up to the demands of his office, and offer his best service as required while also working cooperatively with civil servants.