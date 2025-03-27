Health Minister Pledges Enhanced Medical Support for 2025 Hajj

Nigeria’s Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Professor Muhammad Ali Pate, has completed a landmark ministerial inspection of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria’s (NAHCON) medical facilities in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, signaling a transformative era in federal dedication to pilgrim healthcare.

During his pivotal visit to NAHCON’s Ummul-Jud office, Pate assured the people comprehensive governmental support aimed at confronting critical healthcare challenges that Nigerian pilgrims often face.

He said: “Our commitment is clear.Given the global health landscape ranging from meningitis outbreaks to polio concerns it is imperative we meet and exceed Saudi Arabia’s health requirements. Ensuring credible vaccination documentation, including yellow cards for all Nigerian pilgrims, is non-negotiable.”

Accompanied by senior health ministry delegates, Pate conducted thorough inspections of NAHCON’s ambulance fleet, reviewed medical supplies inventories, and assessed equipment readiness at Nigerian health clinics in Saudi Arabia.

The visit highlighted key areas for improvement, including increasing availability of essential medicines, vaccines, medical apparatus, and operational ambulances.

NAHCON Chairman/CEO, Professor Abdullahi Saleh Usman, lauded the minister’s initiative, emphasising its significance.

“Your presence and involvement signify an extraordinary commitment that bolsters confidence in our healthcare delivery. This unprecedented engagement will undeniably facilitate a smoother and safer 2025 Hajj experience for our pilgrims,” he said.

Given the participation of approximately 70,000 Nigerians annually in the sacred pilgrimage, Pate’s direct engagement underscores an essential advancement in governmental oversight and proactive healthcare planning.

He also addressed emerging concerns, notably climate-induced extreme hot weather during the 2025 upcoming Hajj, committing to proactive measures to safeguard pilgrims’ health and well-being.

This landmark inspection fosters enhanced interagency collaboration between Nigeria’s Health Ministry and NAHCON, ensuring Nigerian pilgrims receive exceptional medical care during their spiritual journey.

NAHCON reiterates its unwavering dedication to transparency, exceptional service delivery, and the continuous enhancement of pilgrim welfare.

Also in attendance during the inspections were Commissioner Operations, PRSILS and PPMF, Prince Anofi’u Olanrewaju Elegusi, Professor Abubakar Abubakar Yagawal; Prince Abdul-Razaq Aliyu, and the Board Member representing the Federal Health Ministry Dr. Sa’edu Ahmad Dumbulwa. Also in attendance were Secretary to the Commission, Dr. Muhammad Mustapha Ali, Directors, Deputy Directors, Assistant Directors, Saudi liaison officer Abubakar Lamin and other commission’s staff.