GamblePause Launches ‘Say No to Underage Gambling’ Campaign 

Underage gambling is a growing concern in many communities across Africa, and GamblePause Initiative Africa has taken a proactive stance to address this issue. Through its recent ‘Say No to Underage Gambling’ campaign, the organization is raising awareness about the dangers of gambling among minors.

The ‘Say No to Underage Gambling’ campaign is designed to educate parents, schools, and community leaders about the risks associated with early exposure to gambling. The initiative highlights the psychological, financial, and social consequences that underage gambling can have on young individuals. By engaging directly with students, teachers, and policymakers, GamblePause Initiative Africa seeks to foster a culture of responsible gambling and ensure that young people are shielded from its potential harms.

As part of the campaign, GamblePause Initiative Africa has conducted school visits, community workshops, and digital awareness campaigns to disseminate critical information about underage gambling. These activities include school awareness programmes and educating students about the risks of gambling through interactive sessions and real-life testimonies. They also provide parents with tools and strategies to detect and prevent gambling tendencies in their children, as well as social media and digital campaigns.

The rise of online and mobile betting platforms has made it easier for minors to access gambling activities. Without proper regulatory enforcement and awareness, many young individuals fall into gambling at an early age, leading to addiction, academic failure, and financial instability.

Programmes like ‘Say No to Underage Gambling’ play a crucial role in preventing early addiction. They educate minors about the dangers of gambling, strengthen community awareness, and ensure that parents, teachers, and community leaders understand their roles in safeguarding children from gambling influences.

GamblePause Initiative Africa remains committed to promoting responsible gambling practices across Nigeria and the broader African continent. Building on the success of this campaign, the organization plans to implement more initiatives, including expanding educational programmes and reaching more schools and communities with awareness campaigns.

The ‘Say No to Underage Gambling’ outreach by GamblePause Initiative Africa is a crucial step in addressing the issue of underage gambling in Africa. By prioritising education, community engagement, and policy advocacy, initiatives like this can help create a safer gambling environment for future generations. Governments, regulators, and stakeholders in the gaming industry must support such efforts to ensure that gambling remains a responsible activity.