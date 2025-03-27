  • Thursday, 27th March, 2025

FG Vows to Preserve Independence of National Bureau of Statistics

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

•World Bank recommends $15 million annual investment in country’s statistical system

James Emejo in Abuja

The Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Bagudu, yesterday said the federal government will continue to ensure that the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) will remained independent.

The minister gave the assurance during a courtesy call on him by a team from the World Bank comprising of the World Bank Country Director, Ndiame Diop and World Bank Practice Manager for West and Central Africa, Mr. Johan Mistiaen.

Bagudu said the federal government will continue to support the agency in exercising its functions of analysing and disseminating statistical data on socio-economic issues in the country.

His assurances came as the Bretton Woods institution recommended an annual investment of between $10 million and $15 million into the country’s statistical system, to raise its performance to that of its aspirational peers, including

Mexico, Columbia, South Africa and Brazil.

Mistiaen, had in his presentation on the next level statistics to support Nigeria’s reform and growth agenda, however, observed that the country’s statistical performance was not at par with its aspirational peers.

The minister, nonetheless, commended the NBS for providing credible statistical data that have been utilised by international and reputable organisations over the years, adding that it has been known to release timely and methodical data.

He therefore, promised the government would not interference in the agency’s affairs.

In a statement by the ministry’s Director Information and Public Relations, Mrs. Osagie Jacobs, the minister also expressed gratitude to the World Bank for the financial and technical support to the NBS, and its efforts to strengthen the agency.

In his remarks, the Statistician General of the Federation/Chief Executive, NBS, Prince Adeyemi Adeniran, noted that investments in statistics will bring about more growth and development.

He commended the federal government for improved funding of the agency which was the highest in the last 10 years.

Adeniran agreed that with more budget and more engagement with development partners, the apex statistical agency could do better.

As the national statistical office, NBS is responsible for collecting, compiling, analyzing, and disseminating official statistics on social, economic, demographic, and environmental activities, providing data for policy-making and national development.

