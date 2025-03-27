FG Directs NAFDAC to Formulate Regulations for Enforcement of Salt Targets in Processed Foods

The federal government has directed the National Agency for Food Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) to formulate a suitable regulation that ensures the enforcement of sodium (salt) targets in processed and packaged foods.

The Minister of State for Health, Dr. Iziaq Salako disclosed this on Wednesday in Abuja during the launching of National Guideline for Sodium Reduction by the ministry in collaboration with Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa (CAPPA), Global Health Advocacy Incubator (GHAI), Resolve o Save Lives and others.

Salako, who was represented by the Director, Food and Drug Services Department, Mrs. Olubunmi Aribeana, said as part of the global community, the country has witnessed the transformative power of urbanisation with diets increasingly incorporating processed and packaged foods.

He said these changes have created new challenges to healthcare landscape and necessitate bold public health initiatives to safeguard communities against silent threats – one of which is the elevated risk of cardiovascular diseases linked to high sodium consumption.

The minister said research has shown that the average salt intake in Nigeria far exceeds the World Health Organization’s recommended limit of 5 grams per day, with many communities consuming between 7 and 9 grams daily.

This excessive overconsumption of sodium is directly tied to the alarming rise in hypertension, now affecting over 35 per cent of adults in the population.

Salako noted the situation was exacerbated in urban areas, where dining habits lean heavily towards saltier prepared meals, unconsciously risking lives with dietary habits that could lead to devastating, long-term health consequences.

He explained that the guideline was a product of rigorous research conducted by the Nigeria Sodium Study Team based at the University of Abuja, in tandem with the dedicated work of the National Technical Working Group on Sodium Reduction and our partners.

He stated: “Today also marks another significant milestone as we not only launch the Sodium Reduction Guideline but also unveil the “National Guideline for Food Handlers’ Medical Test. This guideline is a critical step in ensuring the health and safety of our food supply chain by unifying and ensuring regular medical examinations are conducted for food handlers.

“The ministry has initiated our role in the implementation by directing NAFDAC to formulate a suitable regulation that ensures the enforcement of sodium targets in processed and packaged foods.

“I therefore extend a special invitation to our industry partners to embrace reformulation – an essential step in reducing sodium in our food supply. Understand that this initiative is not a regulatory imposition designed to disrupt commerce; rather, it is an invitation to be pioneers in a new era of healthier consumer products.”

On his part, the Executive Director of CAPPA, Akinbode Oluwafemi, said the launching of the guidelines marked another major milestone in safeguarding public health in Nigeria through the promotion of healthy diet.

According to him, “We strongly believe that effective implementation of this guideline will help in no small measure in reducing excessive sodium intake and reduce cases of cardiovascular diseases and non-communicable diseases in Nigeria.

Akinbode noted that CAPPA remained committed to its partnership with the ministry and its agencies in promoting policies to enhance positive health outcomes.