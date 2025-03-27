Akwa Ibom  Gov  Spreads Joy to Rural Communities

Mary Nnah

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, reaffirmed his commitment to humanitarian service by bringing joy to rural communities through an impactful outreach.

Governor Eno, through the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, extended kindness to underserved areas, uplifting lives with unexpected acts of generosity in commemoration of the International Day of Happiness recently.

As part of the Arise Care and Share outreach, the ministry’s team visited several communities, distributing essential gifts to families and providing free fuel and daily tickets to motorbike riders, easing their daily burden.

One of the most touching aspects of the outreach was the overwhelming surprise and gratitude expressed by beneficiaries. Many found it remarkable that a leader, whom they had never met personally, would go to such lengths to support and uplift them.

Their heartfelt appreciation reflected the true essence of kindness and the profound impact of the initiative.

Speaking with journalists, the Honourable Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs, Princess Emem Ibanga, emphasised the importance of this year’s theme, “Caring and Sharing”, in advancing the state’s development goals.

She highlighted how the outreach targeted vulnerable groups, including petty traders, transporters, the elderly, and widows, reinforcing the state’s dedication to community well-being.

“These activities reflect the belief that happiness flourishes through compassion and shared humanity, aligning with the global message of this special day,” she stated.

The commissioner lauded Governor Eno’s unwavering dedication to humanitarian causes, citing transformative programs like the Compassionate Homes, which have significantly improved lives across the state.

She expressed confidence that the outreach would strengthen communal bonds and reinforce Akwa Ibom’s humanitarian policies, while re-affirming the Governor’s commitment to spreading happiness and improving the life of its citizens regardless of location or status.

The International Day of Happiness, established by the United Nations, underscores the importance of well-being as a fundamental human goal. This year’s theme, Caring and Sharing, highlights the power of kindness and empathy in building a better world.

Akwa Ibom State’s celebration of the day aligns seamlessly with this vision, showcasing the administration’s dedication to inclusive growth and community development.

The Commissioner, who led one of the outreach teams, was accompanied by the Governor’s aides on Humanitarian Affairs, Prince Nsikanabasi Umoekpo and Mrs. Mfon Israel.