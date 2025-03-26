Tinubu Flags Off Torch of Unity Movement, Reaffirms Commitment to Sports Development

Deji Elumoye in Abuja





President Bola Tinubu has flagged-off the Torch of Unity Movement for the 22nd National Sports Festival.

Tinubu reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to supporting and providing an enabling environment for sports development.

The sports festival, tagged the Gateway Games, will take place in Ogun State from May 16 to May 30.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony held at State House, Abuja, on Tuesday, the president described sports as a unifying force and a catalyst for youth engagement, national cohesion, and economic growth.

Tinubu called on the public and private sectors to actively contribute to Nigerian sports development, particularly in infrastructure expansion, talent identification, athlete nurturing, and sponsorship of sporting events.

He stressed that enhanced collaboration was essential for advancing the country’s sporting potential and ensuring Nigeria remained a dominant force in global sports.

The president described the Torch of Unity, which will herald the festival by travelling through all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, as a symbol of peace, strength, and solidarity.

According to him, “Since the inception of the National Sports Festival in 1973, the games have been a veritable vehicle for the interaction and integration of our young sportsmen and women.

“This festival provides a platform for all states and the FCT to showcase their sporting prowess under healthy competition, sportsmanship and friendly interaction to enhance and strengthen national unity.

“The games represent much more than just a competition of athletic skill; they embody the unity, strength, and resilience that define us as a nation.

“Every step we take together towards the festival is not merely an act of preparation for a sporting event, but a reaffirmation of our collective commitment to national building through sports”.

Tinubu recognised the contributions of Nigeria’s sporting legends and paid tribute to Olympic medallist and National Torch Bearer, Falilat Ogunkoya.

He commended Ogunkoya’s dedication to promoting unity and sports excellence in Nigeria and Africa.

The president also extended his best wishes to the Super Eagles of Nigeria in their FIFA 2026 World Cup qualifying match against Zimbabwe Warriors in Uyo, later on Tuesday, expressing confidence in their ability to secure victory.

Earlier Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun said the state was fully prepared to host a world-class event, and welcome over 10,000 athletes in a festival designed to set new records.

Abiodun stated that elite Nigerian athletes, such as Anthony Joshua and Tobi Amusan, would grace the occasion. He said this would further reinforce Nigeria’s status as a global sporting powerhouse.

The governor said, “As Nelson Mandela once said, sports can change the world. They can inspire and unite people in a way that little else can.

“The unity torch, as it journeys across the federation, is not merely a symbol of the forthcoming games but a reflection of our shared aspirations and collective identity.

“As the proud host of the 22nd National Sports Festival, we are not only ready to host over 10,000 athletes and officials, but also to warmly welcome guests and supporters from every corner of the federation.

“For the first time in the history of the National Sports Festival, all our athletes will be housed within a single purpose-built facility, ensuring comfort, convenience and camaraderie.

“Our sporting infrastructure meets international standards, and we have left no stone unturned in delivering a festival that will set new records in organisation, participation and excellence.

“Our facilities are ready, our people are enthusiastic, and our athletes are prepared to showcase the best Nigerian sporting talent to the world.”

Abiodun thanked Tinubu for ensuring peace in Nigeria, emphasising that “without peace, there will be no sports festival”.

He commended the Federal Ministry of Youth Development, National Sports Commission (NSC), Nigerian Olympic Committee, and all stakeholders for their contributions to the success of the forthcoming festival.

Chairman of NSC, Shehu Dikko, described the National Sports Festival as Nigeria’s version of the Olympics, adding that, for the first time, the commission has invited the best junior athletes in the country to participate under its sponsorship.

He said the young athletes will compete under the Invited Junior Athletes (IJA) category, marking a historic inclusion in the festival.

Later, at the forecourt of State House, Deputy Governor of Delta State, Monday Onyeme, representing Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, handed over the Festival Torch of Unity to Dikko.

Tinubu received the torch from Dikko, who in turn passed it to Chairman of the Main Organising Committee, Hon. Bukola Olopade, who then entrusted it to Ogunkoya, the National Torch Bearer, for its journey across the country.