Senate Confirms Nwakuche as CG NCoS

•Akpabio asks him to end jail breaks

•Presidency lauds Tinubu’s assents to anti doping, South-west, South-south devt bills

•Senate backs bill to establish varsity in Epe

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





Senate has confirmed the appointment of Sylvester Ndidi Nwakuche as the Comptroller-General, Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS).

The confirmation by the Senate was sequel to the presentation and consideration of report by Senator Adams Oshiomhole, APC, Edo North led Senate Committee on Interior.

In his presentation, Oshiomhole said, “the Senate do Receive and Consider the Report of the Committee on Interior on the confirmation of the nomination of Nwakuche, Sylvester Ndidi mni, MFR for appointment as Comptroller-General; Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS).”

In his remarks, President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, urged the confirmed Comptroller-General, Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) to use his office to end cases of jailbreak in the country.

He said he was coming at a difficult time where we hear cases of jailbreak in the country, saying, “To whom much is given, much is expected. I hope that his appointment will bring an end to jailbreak.”

President Tinubu had last week asked the Senate to consider and confirm the nomination of Nwakuche as the CG of NCoS.

Meanwhile, the Senate, yesterday, passed for second reading a bill seeking to establish the Federal University of Science and Technology, which would be situated in Epe, Lagos State.

The bill was sponsored by the Leader of the Senate, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele and seconded by the Deputy Leader of the Senate, Senator Oyelola Ashiru.

Leading debate on the proposed university, Bamidele explained the significance of establishing the new university, which according to him, was designed to produce highly skilled graduates to drive the country’s innovation and economic growth.

Bamidele, representing Ekiti Central, said when finally established, the university would provide top-notch education in various fields of science and technology that would drive the country’s digital economy.

According to him, the university will offer a wide range of undergraduate programmes in fields such as Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Computer Engineering, Civil Engineering, Computer Science, Software Engineering, Data Science, Artificial Intelligence, National Science, Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Mathematics among others

He further explained that the proposed university “has a mission of producing highly skilled graduates who will drive innovation and economic growth in Nigeria.”

Buttressing Bamidele’s justification for the university, Ashiru noted that Epe symbolised new Lagos, gradually emerging the country’s fast-growing hub of economic and industrial complex.

According to the deputy senate leader, “Epe is where the new development is taking place. It is in proximity to Ibeju-Lekki, the hub of industrial activities, creative economy and real estate development.”

Consequently, the senate passed the bill into second reading and referred it to the Senate Committee on Tertiary Institutions and Tetfund to report back to the plenary within four weeks

Meanwhile, Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Senate Matters, Senator Basheer Lado, has commended his principal for assenting to South West and South – South Development Commissions Bills as well as the Nigeria Anti – Doping Bill 2025.

Lado, who made the commendation in a statement, described presidential assets to the bills as monumental milestone and testament to visionary leadership and national progress .

“President Bola Tinubu’s decisive and visionary assent to the South-West Development Commission Bill, the South-South Development Commission Bill, and the Nigeria Anti-Doping Bill, 2025.

“These landmark legislations are a clear reflection of President Tinubu’s relentless commitment to inclusive governance, equitable progress, and Nigeria’s emergence as a global powerhouse.

“His Excellency has once again demonstrated that leadership is not merely about policies—it is about impact, legacy, and a deep-rooted dedication to uplifting every citizen.

“By signing into law the establishment of the South-West and South-South Development Commissions, President Tinubu has reaffirmed his role as a transformational leader who prioritizes regional empowerment, economic expansion, and infrastructural excellence,” he said.