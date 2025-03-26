Presidency Lauds Tinubu’s Assent to Anti-Doping, S/West, S/South Development Bills

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Senate Matters, Senator Basheer Lado, has commended his principal for assenting to the South- West and South-South Development Commissions Bills as well as the Nigeria Anti-Doping Bill 2025.

Lado, who made the commendation in a statement, described presidential assent to the bills as monumental milestone and testament to visionary leadership and national progress.

The statement read: “President Bola Tinubu’s decisive and visionary assent to the South-West Development Commission Bill, the South-South Development Commission Bill, and the Nigeria Anti-Doping Bill, 2025.

“These landmark legislations are a clear reflection of President Tinubu’s relentless commitment to inclusive governance, equitable progress, and Nigeria’s emergence as a global powerhouse.

“His Excellency has once again demonstrated that leadership is not merely about policies – it is about impact, legacy, and a deep-rooted dedication to uplifting every citizen.

“By signing into law the establishment of the South-West and South-South Development Commissions, President Tinubu has reaffirmed his role as a transformational leader who prioritizes regional empowerment, economic expansion, and infrastructural excellence.

“Building on the foundation of his earlier assent to the South-East and North-West Development Commissions, it is evident that President Tinubu is deliberate in bringing development across all regions.

“These commissions will serve as catalysts for industrial growth, job creation, and social advancement – ensuring that every corner of Nigeria benefits from his administration’s progressive vision.

“This is the mark of a true statesman – one who understands that a nation’s strength lies in its ability to uplift all regions without bias.

“In the same vein, the Nigeria Anti-Doping Bill, 2025 is yet another bold step that solidifies Nigeria’s commitment to fairness, excellence, and integrity in global sports.

“President Tinubu has once again positioned Nigeria as a nation of high ethical standards, ensuring that our athletes compete on the world stage with honor and credibility.

“By domesticating the UNESCO International Convention Against Doping in Sports, his administration has safeguarded the future of Nigerian sports, protecting our athletes from unfair practices while reinforcing our global reputation as a country that upholds integrity. “This momentous occasion underscores President Tinubu’s unmatched leadership – one that is proactive, decisive, and deeply attuned to the needs and aspirations of the Nigerian people.

“His ability to enact groundbreaking policies that foster unity, drive economic prosperity, and elevate our international standing speaks volumes of his unwavering dedication to national transformation”.